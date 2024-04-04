Advertisement

Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced plans to crack down on password-sharing for the company's streaming service, with an aim to bolster subscriber growth and achieve profitability.



Iger also stressed on the need for consolidation in the streaming industry, outlining Disney's goal of achieving double-digit margins for its streaming business in a CNBC interview.



Streaming rival Netflix's password-sharing restrictions helped it add nearly 22 million subscribers in the second half of 2023, smashing Wall Street expectations.



The decision follows a successful proxy battle where Disney investors backed Iger and other directors, reinforcing confidence in the company's leadership.



Addressing concerns about CEO succession and shareholder priorities, Iger affirmed Disney's commitment to addressing these issues seriously.

The move comes amidst efforts to revitalise Disney's film and television franchises, drive profitability in its streaming division and explore partnerships to shape ESPN's digital future.

Advertisement

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, who had previously criticised Disney's performance in the streaming era, expressed hope that Iger would deliver on his promises, and also indicated his willingness to withdraw objections if Disney meets its objectives.

Iger also brushed off criticism from Elon Musk regarding advertisers' decisions to withdraw from social media platforms, stating that he disregards such remarks.

Advertisement

Disney's shares saw a modest increase of 0.7 per cent following the announcements, reflecting ongoing investor confidence.



They have risen about 30 per cent until now this year, making them the top performer on the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average.



Talks are underway to secure a strategic partner for ESPN, signalling further developments in Disney's digital initiatives.



(With Reuters Inputs)