Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Dollar hovers near three-month high, Aussie rises on rate hike prospects

US dollar remained steady near a three-month peak amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a measured approach to interest rate cuts.

Business Desk
Dollar hits three-month low
Dollar hits three-month low | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The US dollar remained steady near a three-month peak amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a measured approach to interest rate cuts this year. In contrast, the Australian dollar saw gains after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hinted at the possibility of another rate hike to combat inflation.

Following its February meeting, the RBA opted to maintain rates at 4.35 per cent, in line with expectations. However, the central bank's cautionary remarks regarding the potential need for further rate hikes nudged investors to postpone expectations of the first rate cut to August, rather than June. Economists polled by Reuters also anticipate the RBA to hold rates steady well into the latter half of the year.

Advertisement

In response, the Australian dollar climbed by 0.44 per cent to $0.65115 post the RBA's decision, rebounding from a recent 2-1/2 month low. Similarly, the New Zealand dollar rose by 0.23 per cent to $0.6069.

Charu Chanana, Head of Currency Strategy at Saxo in Singapore, said, "It totally makes sense for the RBA to retain hawkish bias, given the pushback to easing expectations we have seen lately from the Fed, ECB and other major central banks."

Advertisement

While the US dollar index slightly eased to 104.32 from Monday's peak of 104.60, it remains up by 3 per cent for the year after experiencing a 2 per cent decline in 2023. Strong US economic data, including an uptick in the services sector growth in January and a robust jobs report last week, have dampened hopes for imminent interest rate cuts by the Fed.

As traders adjust their rate cut expectations, only a 16 per cent chance of a cut in March is currently priced in, down from 69 per cent at the beginning of the year. Moreover, they are now anticipating 115 basis points of cuts this year, compared to around 150 basis points expected in early January.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in currencies, the euro remained stable at $1.0750, while the pound edged up by 0.11 per cent to $1.25495, despite hitting a seven-week low on Monday. Despite upbeat economic data showing a lower unemployment rate than previously estimated, expectations for British rate cuts remain subdued.

The Japanese yen saw some strength, trading at 148.44 per dollar, albeit not far from a two-month low touched on Monday. Japan's real wages fell for the 21st consecutive month, while household spending declined for the 10th straight month, reflecting the ongoing challenges of inflation outpacing wage growth and its impact on consumer spending.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  2. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement