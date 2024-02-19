Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Dollar maintains stability following robust US data

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers, remained largely unchanged at 104.23.

Business Desk
rupee and dollar
Dollar index remained largely unchanged at 104.23 | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The dollar held its ground on Monday, retaining its recent gains fuelled by robust inflation data, while the yen hovered close to the psychologically significant 150 level. Trading activity remained subdued as US markets observed the Presidents' Day holiday, likely resulting in low trading volumes for the day.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers, remained largely unchanged at 104.23, following a 0.18 per cent increase the previous week. The index had reached its highest level since mid-November last Tuesday, reaching 104.97, in response to stronger-than-expected US inflation figures for January. However, it experienced a slight retreat on Thursday after retail sales data for the same month showed a decline.

Advertisement

Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets at ING, noted that despite favourable data, the dollar struggled to maintain its gains throughout the week, prompting speculation about the appropriate pricing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cycle.

The euro remained steady at $1.0777, having rebounded from a three-month low of $1.0695 recorded last week. Similarly, sterling saw a modest increase of 0.1 per cent to $1.2612.

Advertisement

Investors are keenly awaiting survey-based Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for insights into the economic health of the eurozone and the UK in February, scheduled for release later this week. Additionally, the release of minutes from the Fed's last meeting on Wednesday is expected to be a key focal point for investors.

Market expectations regarding Fed rate cuts have notably decreased, with money market pricing indicating a forecast of around 90 basis points of cuts this year, compared to approximately 145 basis points at the beginning of February.

Advertisement

Against the yen, the dollar slipped by 0.16 per cent on Monday, reaching 149.97 yen. Despite this slight decline, the dollar has maintained a significant 6 per cent increase against the yen since the start of the year, buoyed by Japan's persistent ultra-loose monetary policy, which has resulted in a substantial yield gap between the two countries' bonds.

Speculation regarding potential intervention by Japanese authorities to stem the yen's decline has intensified, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki expressing concerns about rapid currency movements. Weekly data from the US markets regulator revealed a further increase in speculators' net short position against the yen, reaching a more than two-month high of $9.2 billion.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, China's onshore yuan exhibited minimal movement as investors returned from the Lunar New Year break, despite a surge in tourism revenues during the holiday period, trading at approximately 7.1983 per dollar.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

13 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

18 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

20 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

22 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

29 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram Cops Impose Rs 10,000 Fine for Blocking Ambulances, Fire Trucks

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran Turns Emotional As He Recalls The Day His Dad Died

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. If Aadhaar Becomes Inactive, Will Issue New: WB CM's Act of Defiance

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Remodelled Kawasaki Ninja 500 first look before India launch

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo