Updated January 10th, 2024 at 07:39 IST

Dollar remains stable, Bitcoin volatile ahead of US inflation data

Bitcoin exhibited volatility following a fake social media post that falsely claimed the approval of exchange traded funds (ETFs) for bitcoin by the US SEC.

Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Shutterstock
Dollar maintains stabilityThe Dollar maintained stability on Wednesday as traders exercised caution ahead of anticipated US inflation data later in the week, which is expected to influence the Federal Reserve's policy. 

Meanwhile, Bitcoin exhibited volatility following a fake social media post that falsely claimed the approval of exchange traded funds (ETFs) for bitcoin by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

Image Credits: Pexels 

The cryptocurrency briefly surged to a 21-month peak of $47,897 before quickly retracting to below $45,000 after the SEC disavowed the misinformation.

Bitcoin is currently down 0.5 per cent at $45,897, with market attention shifting towards when ETFs will commence trading, the expected quantity of bitcoins held by year-end, and the Dollar value of inflows during this period, according to Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

In the currency market, the Dollar remained resilient, with the Dollar Index at 102.53, marking a 1 per cent increase this month. 

The market is recalibrating expectations following the Fed's unexpected dovish stance in December, with traders now pricing in 140 basis points of cuts for this year.

Traders are eagerly awaiting Thursday's release of the US consumer price index report to gauge the likelihood of a March rate cut. 

The report is expected to show a 0.2 per cent increase in headline inflation for the month and a 3.2 per cent rise on an annual basis. Fed funds futures currently indicate a 64 per cent probability of a March rate cut, down from 80 per cent the previous week.

Joseph Capurso, head of international and sustainable economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, suggests May might be a more plausible start for a US rate cut cycle due to a tight labour market and inflation above the Fed's 2 per cent target. 

Any reassessment of the predicted start of the rate cut cycle could impact the US Dollar in the coming months.

In other currency movements, the euro slightly declined to $1.0926, sterling was at $1.2709, up 0.03 per cent, and the Japanese yen weakened to 144.74 per Dollar. 

The Australian Dollar rose 0.16 per cent to $0.669, with Australia's inflation data supporting expectations that interest rates will remain stable. The New Zealand Dollar eased 0.02 per cent to $0.624."

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 07:39 IST

