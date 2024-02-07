English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Dollar steady amid surprising US economic growth data

The latest official data on the advance GDP estimate in the United States showed 3.3 per cent annualised growth rate in the last quarter.

Business Desk
us dollars
Representative image of US dollars. | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US dollar remained stable on Friday as traders assessed its potential impact on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory. Simultaneously, the market awaited crucial inflation indicators for further insights. Meanwhile, the euro witnessed downward pressure as traders increased their expectations of an April rate hike following the European Central Bank's (ECB) recent monetary policy meeting.

The latest official data on the advance GDP estimate in the United States showed 3.3 per cent annualised growth rate in the last quarter, surpassing the consensus forecast of 2 per cent. The data also indicated a further easing of inflation pressures. Charu Chanana, Head of Currency Strategy at Saxo in Singapore, noted that the bond market focused on the disinflationary aspect of the report, leading to lower yields. However, the US dollar remained resilient.

Advertisement

The dollar index, measuring the greenback against major currencies, hovered around 103.53 during Asian hours after a 0.2 per cent overnight climb. Contrarily, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield slid to 4.11 per cent.

Chanana commented, "Pressure on yields and the dollar could increase if December PCE (personal consumption expenditures) comes in softer than expectations today."

Advertisement

With the dollar having gained around 2 per cent year-to-date, market expectations have moderated compared to late last year. The CME FedWatch tool indicates a 50 per cent chance of a rate cut in March, down from 75.6 per cent a month ago.

The euro faced downward pressure, trading at $1.08385, albeit above the six-week low of $1.08215 reached on Thursday. The ECB, as anticipated, maintained its policy stance, but traders increasingly bet on an interest rate cut from April, interpreting policymakers' comfort with the inflation outlook.

Advertisement

Sterling showed a 0.10 per cent decline, trading around $1.2698, with the Bank of England set to announce its interest rate decision next Thursday.

In Japan, the yen fluctuated in the upper 147 range against the dollar, closing at 147.77. Data revealed core inflation in Tokyo slowed to 1.6 per cent in January, below the Bank of Japan's 2 per cent target.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World12 minutes ago

  2. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament

    Videos15 minutes ago

  4. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement