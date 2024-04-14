×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Dollar surges as ECB signals possible rate cut, Euro hits five-month low

Amid the broad strength of the dollar, the Japanese yen also reached a 34-year low as investors speculated on potential intervention from central bank authoriti

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
US Dollar | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The euro fell to its lowest level in five months against the dollar on Friday following indications from the European Central Bank (ECB) that it might consider cutting interest rates soon, diverging from expectations for the US Federal Reserve to maintain higher rates until later in the year.

Amid the broad strength of the dollar, the Japanese yen also reached a 34-year low as investors speculated on potential intervention from central bank authorities.

Advertisement

Recent economic data from the United States, particularly concerning the labor market and inflation, led to a shift in market expectations regarding a rate cut by the Federal Reserve, prompting a recalibration of anticipated rate cuts.

Expectations for a rate cut of at least 25 basis points (bps) in June have declined to 24.9 per cent, down from 53.2 per cent a week ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Similarly, expectations for a cut in July have fallen to 52.8 per cent from 72.5 per cent in the previous week.

Advertisement

This contrasts with the European Central Bank (ECB), which hinted at the possibility of rate cuts starting as early as June.

Joseph Trevisani, a senior analyst at FX Street in New York, commented, "It's evident what's happening; we're witnessing a play on dollar strength driven by U.S. interest rates. The Fed is relying on its scenario, neither aspect of which is proving true. Inflation was expected to decrease, but it hasn't, and the economy was expected to weaken, which it hasn't. Consequently, they have no grounds to justify rate cuts."

Advertisement

The divergence in interest rate expectations has widened the spread between US bond yields and German euro zone benchmark yields to the highest level since 2019, making U.S. bonds more appealing and bolstering the dollar.

The dollar index rose by 0.75 per cent to 106.06, reaching its highest level since November 3. For the week, the dollar was up by more than 1.7 per cent, marking its most significant weekly gain since September 2022.

Advertisement

U.S. economic data released on Friday showed that import prices rose for the third consecutive month in March due to increases in energy and food costs. However, underlying inflation pressures from imports remained subdued. Additionally, a preliminary survey from the University of Michigan revealed a slight softening in U.S. consumer sentiment in April, accompanied by an increase in inflation expectations for the next 12 months and beyond.

Meanwhile, the euro fell by 0.91 per cent to $1.0626, hitting its lowest level since November 3, and was set for its most substantial weekly percentage drop since late September 2022.

Advertisement

The yen rebounded slightly against the dollar after reaching its highest level since the mid-1990s at 153.38 yen. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened by 0.28 per cent to 152.85 yen.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki's remarks about the potential for currency intervention helped mitigate the yen's movements compared to other currencies on Friday. The Japanese currency was on track for a weekly decline of approximately 0.8 per cent, its second consecutive week of losses against the dollar.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

8 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

9 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

12 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

16 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

16 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

29 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

32 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

33 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

34 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

37 minutes ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

39 minutes ago
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

41 minutes ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Tax Refund Deadline

41 minutes ago
Bruno Fernandes

Penalty gives Man U draw

44 minutes ago
bjp manifesto 2024

Muft Bijli Yojana

an hour ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

an hour ago
Aurélien Tchouaméni vs Mallorca

Aurélien Tchouaméni goal

an hour ago
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Holloway stuns Gaethje

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World15 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo