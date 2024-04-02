×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Dollar surges to 5-month high, Yen remains steady amid intervention concerns

Fears of potential intervention by Japanese officials limited the dollar's gains against the yen, despite a surge in long-term US Treasury yields.

Reported by: Business Desk
Forex news
Forex news | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar at 5-month high: The US dollar surged to its highest level in nearly five months on Tuesday, propelled by robust economic data that tempered expectations of a June rate cut and bolstered investor confidence in the currency.

However, fears of potential intervention by Japanese officials limited the dollar's gains against the yen, despite a surge in long-term US Treasury yields. The dollar index rose to 105.1, its peak since November 14, reflecting sharp gains following unexpected manufacturing expansion in the US

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the euro saw a slight dip to its lowest point since mid-February before stabilising at $1.0745. Eurozone factory data further highlighted economic challenges as the manufacturing downturn deepened in March.

Sterling saw a modest uptick to $1.2563 from near its lowest level since December after reports showed improvement in the UK's manufacturing sector last month.

Advertisement

The recent US ISM manufacturing survey indicated a significant increase in sector prices, fuelling concerns about prolonged inflation and delaying potential rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks last Friday also underscored the central bank's cautious approach to rate cuts.

Chris Turner, head of global markets at ING, attributed the dollar's strength to recent comments by Federal Reserve's Christopher Waller, suggesting a less dovish stance. He noted that US job openings data could influence the dollar's trajectory later in the day.

Advertisement

The Japanese yen remained flat against the dollar, hovering at 151.67, amid ongoing concerns of intervention by Japanese authorities to counter disorderly currency movements. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated readiness to explore all options to address currency fluctuations.

Meanwhile, China's yuan fell to a 4-1/2-month low against the dollar, while Bitcoin experienced a sharp decline of 6.5 per cent to $65,250. The Swiss franc also weakened to its lowest level since November following unexpected interest rate cuts by the Swiss National Bank.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

3 crude bombs neutralised in West Bengal's Siliguri

3 Crude Bomb Recovered

a few seconds ago
Gaami

Gaami On OTT

a few seconds ago
Govt not considering any new PLI schemes immediately

Manufacturing sector high

a minute ago
Priyanka and Nick at Siddharth Chopra's Roka

PeeCee's Brother Rokafied

2 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

5 minutes ago
Artificial intelligence

US, Britain deal

6 minutes ago
Facilities, Funding Have Never Been As Good As They Are Right Now For India's Athletes: Kishor Jena

Kishore Jena

7 minutes ago
Election Commission

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

8 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

9 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Ideal Romance

13 minutes ago
CEC's Mantra to Combat Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Myth vs Reality Register

17 minutes ago
home minister amit shah

Shah on Rahul Gandhi

18 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Abetment of suicide

19 minutes ago
Fire in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

2 Girls Charred To Death

26 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

27 minutes ago
Blackstone

Blackstone mulls IPO

29 minutes ago
Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya

Rayudu consoles Pandya

30 minutes ago
Amazon Web Services

AWS free credits program

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World16 hours ago

  5. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo