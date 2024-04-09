×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Domestic shocks in G20 emerging economies impact rich-world growth: IMF

Interconnectedness of economies underlines both risks posed to rich world by shocks in distant nations and the potential benefits if these economies rebound.

Reported by: Business Desk
IMF
IMF | Image:Shutterstock
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) underlined the increasing influence of domestic shocks in G20 emerging economies on the growth trajectory of the rich world.

According to the report, emerging economies within the G20, including major players like China and Argentina, have become integral parts of the global economy, with their domestic shocks now reverberating beyond their borders. These countries, deeply integrated into the global trade and commodity value chains, are no longer merely recipients of global shocks but significant contributors to them.

The IMF's World Economic Outlook report, released ahead of the IMF World Bank Group Spring Meetings in Washington DC, highlighted that since 2000, spillovers from domestic shocks in G20 emerging markets, particularly China, have grown substantially, rivalling those from shocks in advanced economies. China's domestic shocks, for instance, can explain up to 10 per cent of output variation in other emerging markets and 5 per cent in advanced economies after three years.

The interconnectedness of economies underlines both the risks posed to the rich world by shocks in distant nations and the potential benefits if these economies rebound. The ten G20 emerging economies, which include Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Turkey, have significantly increased their combined share of global GDP since 2000.

However, challenges persist, particularly in China, where prolonged economic headwinds, including high levels of local government debt and a struggling property market, have dampened consumer and investor confidence. The IMF also noted Russia's shift toward Asia, which could alter the direction of spillover effects.

Amid these challenges, the IMF lowered its medium-term growth outlook for G20 emerging markets to 3.7 per cent, stressing on the importance for policymakers to maintain sufficient buffers and strengthen policy frameworks to navigate potential shocks.

The report cautioned that the subdued outlook for G20 emerging markets could have spillover effects on other emerging market and developing economies, potentially hampering global growth and development.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

