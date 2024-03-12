×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Domino's Pizza estimates Q1 sales to dip as marketing spending shifts

Domino's, the UK and Irish franchise of the American pizza chain has raised prices to combat rising ingredient costs.

Reported by: Business Desk
Domino's
Domino's | Image:Domino's
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Domino’s sales estimates: Domino's Pizza Group anticipates a slowdown in sales and orders during the first quarter. This comes as the company prioritises investments in a loyalty program and other initiatives planned for later in the year, leading to reduced marketing expenses in the immediate term.

The news triggered a nearly 7 per cent drop in the company's share price.

Advertisement

Domino's, the UK and Irish franchise of the American pizza chain has raised prices to combat rising ingredient costs. However, this strategy has been met with a decline in deliveries as customers grapple with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Despite the expected Q1 dip, the company maintains its full-year earnings forecast. Domino's Pizza Group remains committed to its long-term growth plan, aiming to reach £2 billion ($2.56 billion) in sales by 2028 through store expansion (1,600 stores) and further increasing to £2.5 billion by 2033 with 2,000 stores.

Advertisement

Currently operating 1,319 stores across the UK and Ireland, Domino's reported sales of £1.5 billion for the year ending December 31st, 2023. While underlying core profit increased by 3.6 per cent to £138.1 million, the overall order volume only grew by 1 per cent. This limited growth reflects a 13.3 per cent rise in the collection business countered by a significant decrease in deliveries as customers opted for cheaper takeaway options.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

8 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

13 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

38 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Awadhi Cuisine Delicacies To Satiate Your Cravings

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Mentioned 'Atmanirbharta' for the First Time After Pokhran-II

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Do You Know About Chhau - The Traditional Folk Dance From Eastern India

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  4. 5 MLAs To Take Oath With Nayab Saini, JJP To Hold Nav Sankalp Rally

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  5. Nissan, Honda plan production cuts in China

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo