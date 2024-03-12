Advertisement

Domino’s sales estimates: Domino's Pizza Group anticipates a slowdown in sales and orders during the first quarter. This comes as the company prioritises investments in a loyalty program and other initiatives planned for later in the year, leading to reduced marketing expenses in the immediate term.

The news triggered a nearly 7 per cent drop in the company's share price.

Domino's, the UK and Irish franchise of the American pizza chain has raised prices to combat rising ingredient costs. However, this strategy has been met with a decline in deliveries as customers grapple with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Despite the expected Q1 dip, the company maintains its full-year earnings forecast. Domino's Pizza Group remains committed to its long-term growth plan, aiming to reach £2 billion ($2.56 billion) in sales by 2028 through store expansion (1,600 stores) and further increasing to £2.5 billion by 2033 with 2,000 stores.

Currently operating 1,319 stores across the UK and Ireland, Domino's reported sales of £1.5 billion for the year ending December 31st, 2023. While underlying core profit increased by 3.6 per cent to £138.1 million, the overall order volume only grew by 1 per cent. This limited growth reflects a 13.3 per cent rise in the collection business countered by a significant decrease in deliveries as customers opted for cheaper takeaway options.

(With Reuters inputs)