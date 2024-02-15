Advertisement

DIFC business growth: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), witnessed a major uptick in new company registrations last year, marking a remarkable 34 per cent growth, announced Essa Kazim, the Governor of DIFC, on Thursday.

The surge in registrations propelled the total number of active companies within the Gulf's financial epicentre to 5,523, reflecting the robust attractiveness of Dubai as a business destination.

Advertisement

Kazim highlighted that this growth was not limited to financial entities but also encompassed a diverse range of companies, including those in the fintech and innovation sectors. The dynamism of the DIFC ecosystem has evidently drawn interest from various industries, contributing to its sustained expansion.

In financial terms, the DIFC reported robust financial performance in 2023, with a net profit of $203 million, representing a substantial increase of approximately 45 per cent compared to the previous year. Moreover, combined revenue surged by 23 per cent to reach $352 million, underscoring the center's resilience and vitality amidst evolving market conditions.

Advertisement

Despite increasing competition among Gulf states to bolster their financial sectors, Kazim expressed confidence in DIFC's competitiveness. He dismissed concerns regarding competition from regional counterparts such as Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Doha, emphasising that economic growth across the region augments opportunities for all players.

Notably, DIFC's allure extends beyond regional borders, with notable interest from hedge funds seeking to establish a presence within its precincts. Kazim revealed that demand from hedge funds surged by an impressive 124 per cent in the past year, indicating strong interest from key global markets such as the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)