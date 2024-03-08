×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

ECB policymakers rally behind prospects of upcoming rate cut: Report

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, historically associated with policy hawks, stressed on increasing probability of a rate cut before the summer break.

Reported by: Business Desk
ECB
ECB | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have rallied in support of a potential interest rate cut in the coming months, spurred by a faster-than-expected decline in inflation across the eurozone. Officials from key eurozone countries including Germany, France, Finland, and Lithuania have voiced their backing for lowering borrowing costs from record highs, aligning with ECB President Christine Lagarde's recent remarks hinting at potential rate adjustments.

Among the notable voices, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, historically associated with policy hawks, stressed on increasing probability of a rate cut potentially before the summer break. His remarks carry weight given the Bundesbank's traditionally cautious stance towards rate reductions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Banque de France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau advocated for a rate cut in the spring, suggesting a timeline between April and June 21. Similarly, Finland's Olli Rehn and Lithuania's Gediminas Simkus highlighted upcoming discussions on rate reductions in the April and June meetings, with Simkus indicating June as a highly likely period for the first of potentially multiple cuts.

Following this cascade of statements, eurozone financial markets fully priced in a rate cut in June, with expectations of further reductions by December. This trajectory could potentially lower the ECB's deposit rate from 4 per cent to 3 per cent.

Advertisement

The ECB's decision to revise down growth and inflation projections, coupled with Lagarde's indication that the central bank would have sufficient information to decide on a rate cut in June, further bolstered market expectations.

Despite historical precedents suggesting the ECB might follow the US Federal Reserve's lead, particularly given the Fed's anticipated rate cut in June, Finnish governor Olli Rehn dismissed such comparisons, asserting the ECB's independence and autonomy in decision-making.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gupkar Alliance is Over, Announces Mehbooba Mufti

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  2. Explore These Unexplored Goa Beaches For A Memorable Experience

    Galleries8 minutes ago

  3. Family Politics Will End After Lok Sabha Polls: Himanta Sarma

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Women's startup loan demand surges 18% in 5 years

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Ajay, R Madhavan, Jyotika At Shaitaan Screening

    Web Stories14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo