Advertisement

European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have rallied in support of a potential interest rate cut in the coming months, spurred by a faster-than-expected decline in inflation across the eurozone. Officials from key eurozone countries including Germany, France, Finland, and Lithuania have voiced their backing for lowering borrowing costs from record highs, aligning with ECB President Christine Lagarde's recent remarks hinting at potential rate adjustments.

Among the notable voices, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, historically associated with policy hawks, stressed on increasing probability of a rate cut potentially before the summer break. His remarks carry weight given the Bundesbank's traditionally cautious stance towards rate reductions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Banque de France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau advocated for a rate cut in the spring, suggesting a timeline between April and June 21. Similarly, Finland's Olli Rehn and Lithuania's Gediminas Simkus highlighted upcoming discussions on rate reductions in the April and June meetings, with Simkus indicating June as a highly likely period for the first of potentially multiple cuts.

Following this cascade of statements, eurozone financial markets fully priced in a rate cut in June, with expectations of further reductions by December. This trajectory could potentially lower the ECB's deposit rate from 4 per cent to 3 per cent.

Advertisement

The ECB's decision to revise down growth and inflation projections, coupled with Lagarde's indication that the central bank would have sufficient information to decide on a rate cut in June, further bolstered market expectations.

Despite historical precedents suggesting the ECB might follow the US Federal Reserve's lead, particularly given the Fed's anticipated rate cut in June, Finnish governor Olli Rehn dismissed such comparisons, asserting the ECB's independence and autonomy in decision-making.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

