Egypt is poised to receive the first tranche of an augmented loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next week, announced Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during a press briefing on Saturday.

While Madbouly refrained from disclosing the specific amount, the IMF confirmed on Friday that the expanded financial support program, totaling $8 billion, would see an immediate disbursement of $820 million.

This expanded agreement builds upon a previous $3 billion, 46-month Extended Fund Facility initiated in December 2022. The original program was paused when Egypt failed to fulfill commitments regarding currency pegging, state asset divestment acceleration, and other reforms.

The decision to broaden the agreement came in response to Egypt's economic setbacks exacerbated by the Gaza crisis. The conflict impeded tourism growth and provoked Red Sea shipping disruptions due to Yemeni attacks, resulting in a significant decline in Suez Canal revenues.

Tourism and shipping stand as vital contributors to Egypt's foreign exchange reserves, underlining the nation's reliance on these sectors for economic stability.



(With Reuters Inputs)