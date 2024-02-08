Advertisement

Electrolux ahead of Q4: Electrolux, the world's second-largest appliances manufacturer, issued a warning on Friday, indicating that its fourth-quarter loss had expanded compared to the previous year.

The company cited elevated costs, intensified price competition, and subdued demand in North America as key factors contributing to the widening losses. Consequently, Electrolux's shares experienced a decline.

While the full quarterly earnings report is scheduled for release on February 2, the preliminary estimates point to an operating loss of approximately 3.2 billion crowns ($311 million) for the quarter, compared to a 2.0 billion crown loss in the same period a year earlier.

The results include non-recurring items, primarily restructuring costs, which were previously estimated at 2 billion-2.5 billion crowns in October.

In the North America division, which constitutes roughly one-third of the group's sales, underlying losses grew from 1.2 billion crowns in the fourth quarter of the previous year to 1.4 billion crowns in the current quarter.

Electrolux attributed the increased losses to heightened price pressures and weak demand during Black Friday and the subsequent months. The company noted a decline in market prices, particularly for refrigerators and freezers, key categories in North America.

Facing fierce competition from lower-end competitors like China's Midea, Electrolux, known for its premium products, has struggled to maintain its market position.

The pressure to lower prices, especially in comparison to market leader Whirlpool, has intensified as consumers opt for more affordable options.

Additionally, costs associated with a new US stove factory and the production transfer from another facility weighed on North American results.

The overall group profit was further impacted by a 1.2 billion crown writedown related to US tax credits. Electrolux shares closed 5 per cent lower, contributing to a year-to-date drop of 9 per cent.

(With Reuters Inputs)