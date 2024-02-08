Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

Electrolux warns of bigger Q4 loss amid North American challenges

The company cited elevated costs, intensified price competition, and subdued demand in North America as key factors contributing to the widening losses.

Business Desk
Electrolux
Electrolux | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Electrolux ahead of Q4: Electrolux, the world's second-largest appliances manufacturer, issued a warning on Friday, indicating that its fourth-quarter loss had expanded compared to the previous year. 

The company cited elevated costs, intensified price competition, and subdued demand in North America as key factors contributing to the widening losses. Consequently, Electrolux's shares experienced a decline.

Advertisement

While the full quarterly earnings report is scheduled for release on February 2, the preliminary estimates point to an operating loss of approximately 3.2 billion crowns ($311 million) for the quarter, compared to a 2.0 billion crown loss in the same period a year earlier. 

The results include non-recurring items, primarily restructuring costs, which were previously estimated at 2 billion-2.5 billion crowns in October.

Advertisement

In the North America division, which constitutes roughly one-third of the group's sales, underlying losses grew from 1.2 billion crowns in the fourth quarter of the previous year to 1.4 billion crowns in the current quarter. 

Electrolux attributed the increased losses to heightened price pressures and weak demand during Black Friday and the subsequent months. The company noted a decline in market prices, particularly for refrigerators and freezers, key categories in North America.

Advertisement

Facing fierce competition from lower-end competitors like China's Midea, Electrolux, known for its premium products, has struggled to maintain its market position. 

The pressure to lower prices, especially in comparison to market leader Whirlpool, has intensified as consumers opt for more affordable options. 

Advertisement

Additionally, costs associated with a new US stove factory and the production transfer from another facility weighed on North American results.

The overall group profit was further impacted by a 1.2 billion crown writedown related to US tax credits. Electrolux shares closed 5 per cent lower, contributing to a year-to-date drop of 9 per cent.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement