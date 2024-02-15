Advertisement

SpaceX moves base: Elon Musk, CEO of rocket company SpaceX, revealed on Wednesday that SpaceX has shifted its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas.

Musk shared the update on X, formerly known as Twitter, advising other companies still incorporated in Delaware to consider relocating to another state promptly.

The move follows Musk's recent announcement earlier this month regarding electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla's intention to hold a shareholder vote on relocating its state of incorporation to Texas, where its headquarters are located.

The decision came after a Delaware judge invalidated Musk's $56-billion pay package.

Musk expressed confidence in the public's preference for Texas, as demonstrated by an overwhelming 87 per cent "yes" vote in favor of Tesla's change of incorporation during a poll conducted on X.

Additionally, Musk's brain-chip implant company, Neuralink, also shifted its incorporation location from Delaware to Nevada last week.

(With Reuters Inputs)