English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 07:37 IST

Elon Musk announces SpaceX's move of incorporation from Delaware to Texas

Musk shared the update on X, formerly known as Twitter, advising other companies still incorporated in Delaware to consider relocating to another state promptly

Business Desk
SpaceX
SpaceX | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

SpaceX moves base: Elon Musk, CEO of rocket company SpaceX, revealed on Wednesday that SpaceX has shifted its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas. 

Musk shared the update on X, formerly known as Twitter, advising other companies still incorporated in Delaware to consider relocating to another state promptly.

Advertisement

The move follows Musk's recent announcement earlier this month regarding electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla's intention to hold a shareholder vote on relocating its state of incorporation to Texas, where its headquarters are located. 

The decision came after a Delaware judge invalidated Musk's $56-billion pay package.

Advertisement

Musk expressed confidence in the public's preference for Texas, as demonstrated by an overwhelming 87 per cent "yes" vote in favor of Tesla's change of incorporation during a poll conducted on X. 

Additionally, Musk's brain-chip implant company, Neuralink, also shifted its incorporation location from Delaware to Nevada last week.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 07:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

8 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

8 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

8 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

8 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

8 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

8 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

8 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

16 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

17 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

17 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

17 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

20 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hamilton feels 'surreal' to enter his last F1 season at Mercedes

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  2. Nvidia surpasses Alphabet to become third largest US company by market v

    Tech 27 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Action all set to begin at 09:30 AM

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  4. BSEB Matric Exam 2024 Starts Today, Follow These Crucial Instructions

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. Banking stocks propel Australian share market higher

    Business News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo