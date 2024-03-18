×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Emerging market currencies decline ahead Fed’s policy decision

While most emerging market currencies saw a decline, the Russian rouble defied the trend by strengthening 1 per cent to 91.8 against the dollar.

Reported by: Business Desk
Forex news
Forex news | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

EM currencies decline: Emerging market currencies saw a slight dip on Monday as the dollar stabilised in anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's forthcoming policy decision. Meanwhile, on the stock market front, China spearheaded gains in developed world equities following optimistic economic data.

While most emerging market currencies saw a decline, the Russian rouble defied the trend by strengthening 1 per cent to 91.8 against the dollar, rebounding from a recent three-month low against the euro. The currency's resilience follows President Vladimir Putin's resounding victory in Russia's election, solidifying his dominance amid geopolitical tensions with the West.

Advertisement

Despite the rouble's relative stability, other currencies faced downward pressure, with the Turkish lira plummeting to a record low of 32.39 per dollar and the South African rand slipping. This trend reflects broader challenges confronting emerging market currencies this year, exacerbated by uncertainties surrounding the trajectory of US interest rates amidst a resilient American economy.

In light of recent inflation data, investors are reassessing expectations of imminent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The focus now shifts to the Fed's policy meeting on Wednesday, where market participants eagerly await any revisions to the central bank's projections for rate adjustments throughout the year.

Advertisement

As central banks in several countries convene this week, including Britain, Australia, and Turkey, market sentiment hinges on their respective policy decisions. Of particular note is the Turkish central bank's meeting on Thursday, amidst mounting calls for a rate hike in response to escalating inflation, which surpassed economists' forecasts.

Despite currency woes, emerging market equities saw a modest uptick, with the MSCI's gauge rising by 0.4 per cent. China's CSI300 index notably closed up approximately 1 per cent, buoyed by robust factory output and retail sales data for the January-February period. This positive economic performance offers a glimmer of hope for policymakers grappling with broader economic challenges in 2024.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Volkswagen Scout

Volkswagen Scout 2024

a few seconds ago
What Is Pica Disorder?

What Is Pica Disorder?

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Saindhav

Venky Mama's Cryptic Post

5 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

5 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya on Rohit

5 minutes ago
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Hardik Pandya MI captain

6 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton

Kim Faces Backlash

8 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE:

8 minutes ago
Realty goes green

Green realty spike

11 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Actresses At LFW

11 minutes ago
Forex news

EM currencies decline

11 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex inch up

13 minutes ago
Arundhathi Nair

Arundhathi On Ventilator

13 minutes ago
Kim Sae Ron new look

Kim Sae Ron's new look

13 minutes ago
ms dhoni talks about his ipl experience

Mustafizur Rahman injured

14 minutes ago
Eid songs

Eid Songs

15 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. Bhopal Power Cut: Check Areas to be Affected and Timings

    India News8 hours ago

  3. RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo