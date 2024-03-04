Advertisement

EM equities: Emerging market equities opened the week on a positive trajectory, with Indian stocks reaching yet another record high, while investors digested data indicating persistent inflationary pressures in Turkey, prompting considerations for stringent monetary measures.

Nifty 50 index climbed 0.2 per cent on Monday, buoyed by investor confidence in the country's robust economic growth prospects. Moody's, the ratings agency, revised its 2024 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for India upwards to 6.8 per cent from the previous 6.1 per cent.

Across the spectrum, MSCI's index for developing market equities surged 0.7 per cent, lingering near eight-month highs as market participants capitalized on the marginal pullback observed last week.

Although the currencies index witnessed a modest 0.1 per cent uptick, Turkey's lira faced pressure, hitting record low of 31.425 against the dollar. The country witnessed a sharp uptick in annual consumer price inflation, surpassing expectations with a February reading of 67.07 per cent, driven by spikes in food, restaurant, and education costs.

Turkey's currency woes persisted from the previous year, with a depreciation of over 36 per cent. The nation reverted to orthodox monetary policies after months of low interest rates, against the backdrop of local elections. Traders await Fitch's credit rating assessment on Turkey later in the week, amidst a risky macroeconomic environment.

Andrea Federici, Managing Director at Silk Invest, highlighted potential opportunities in Turkey but underscored the associated macroeconomic risks.

In China, the CSI300 index and Hong Kong's benchmark index concluded the day without significant movement, as anticipation built ahead of the annual parliamentary meeting scheduled for Tuesday. Investors anticipate moderate stimulus initiatives to support growth, although comprehensive policies to address deep structural imbalances in the Chinese economy remain uncertain.

Federici stressed on the necessity for internal structural reforms in China to bolster confidence, stressing the limitations of external assistance.

Central and Eastern European currencies maintained stability against the euro, with focus shifting to Poland's zloty ahead of the local central bank's monetary policy decision, widely anticipated to maintain interest rates at 5.75 per cent.

Conversely, South Africa's rand emerged as a top performer, climbing 0.6 per cent ahead of the release of fourth-quarter GDP figures. Israel's shekel also strengthened by 0.2 per cent.

Pakistan's international bonds extended their recent rally following the election of Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister for a second term, bringing clarity after weeks of electoral uncertainty.

(With Reuters inputs)

