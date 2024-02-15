Advertisement

Emerging market stocks: Emerging market stocks on Thursday, February 15, witnessed a notable uptick, buoyed by strong performances across Asian markets, while currencies in the Czech Republic and Poland experienced a decline due to easing inflationary pressures.

As of 0907 GMT, MSCI's index for emerging market stocks rose by 0.8 per cent, reaching its highest level in over six weeks, while a broader gauge of emerging market currencies remained relatively flat.

The Czech Crown slipped by 0.4 per cent, hitting a 23-month low against the euro, following data indicating a modest 2.3 per cent increase in Czech consumer prices in January compared to the previous year, marking its slowest pace since March 2021.

Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, noted that despite some hawkish comments from Czech Monetary Policy Committee members, the latest inflation figures signal a potential for a larger rate cut at the next meeting.

Central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova emphasized that Czech interest rates will remain elevated until it becomes evident that inflation is on track to meet the 2 per cent target. The performance of the Crown will also factor into the bank's decisions.

Poland's Zloty also experienced a 0.2 per cent decline after final estimates revealed a 0.40 per cent increase in consumer prices in January, slightly lower than economists' expectations.

In the broader context of emerging markets, several currencies have faced pressure this week, influenced by the recent strengthening of the US Dollar following an unexpected rise in US consumer prices in January.

Meanwhile, shares in Indonesia surged by 1.6 per cent after unofficial results suggested Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto won the presidential election in a single round of voting.

Taiwanese stocks saw a significant rise of 3.0 per cent, reaching record highs post the Lunar New Year holiday break, propelled by gains in chip stocks, particularly chipmaker TSMC, which soared to an all-time high.

European equities also showed positive momentum, with Budapest stocks adding 0.9 per cent, primarily driven by gains in financials and healthcare sectors.

In the Gulf region, Saudi Arabian stocks climbed by 0.4 per cent, while Dubai equities edged up by 0.1 per cent, following a series of positive corporate earnings reports.

South Africa's rand strengthened by 0.1 per cent against the dollar, with Johannesburg shares also posting gains of 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Philippine central bank opted to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 6.50 per cent for the third consecutive meeting, while Israel's shekel rose by 0.5 per cent against the dollar ahead of the release of January consumer price data.

Markets in China remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays and are set to resume trading on Monday, February 19.

(With Reuters inputs.)