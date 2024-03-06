×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Emirates president advocates Boeing-Spirit merger to tackle quality crisis

Clark stressed on the critical need for Boeing's board and top management to prioritise resolving the quality issues promptly.

Reported by: Business Desk
Boeing
Boeing | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amid Boeing's ongoing industrial and quality crisis, Emirates, one of its prominent clients, has thrown its weight behind a potential merger between Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems. The move, endorsed by Emirates Airline President Tim Clark, signifies a key step towards addressing Boeing's manufacturing challenges head-on.

Following the recent factory audits conducted by US regulators at Boeing and its supplier Spirit, concerns have escalated. The discovery of missing bolts on a 737 MAX 9 airliner in January underscored the urgency for quality reforms within Boeing's operations.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Clark stressed on the critical need for Boeing's board and top management to prioritise resolving the quality issues promptly. He warned that failure to do so could raise doubts about Boeing's future viability.

Boeing's announcement of discussions to acquire its former subsidiary, Spirit AeroSystems, reflects a strategic move to regain control over crucial manufacturing processes. Additionally, industry sources revealed exploratory talks between Spirit and Airbus regarding potential collaboration on certain operations.

Advertisement

Spirit AeroSystems, responsible for a significant portion of Boeing's aircraft production, particularly the 737 MAX, remains integral to Boeing's supply chain. Clark questioned the decision to spin off Spirit from Boeing in 2005, highlighting potential operational challenges stemming from the move.

While acknowledging Boeing's efforts to address the crisis, Clark stressed the necessity for undivided attention from the company's leadership and board members. He warned that failure to prioritise quality reforms could jeopardise Boeing's existence.

Advertisement

Despite the challenges, Clark expressed confidence in Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun's leadership but reinforced the need for robust governance and decisive action.

In a separate development, Clark indicated progress in resolving a dispute with Rolls-Royce over engine durability for the Airbus A350-1000. However, he reiterated Emirates' stance on delaying orders until Rolls-Royce demonstrates maintenance improvements.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Clark highlighted strong demand in the airline industry, predicting sustained fare levels and increased air cargo activity. However, he cautioned against complacency, emphasizing the need for vigilance amidst evolving global challenges.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

4 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

4 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

9 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

9 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

21 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

21 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-cricketer on speculations of Rinku Singh making his India Test debut

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top 10 in ICC rankings for Test batters

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. 'At 3-1, you think it's not a success but..': Ben Stokes' 'BAZBALL' ans

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. MS Dhoni was left SURPRISED by R Ashwin over his secret ability

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. UK equities rally following spring budget

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo