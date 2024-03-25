×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

EU antitrust watchdog raises concerns over Lufthansa-ITA Airways deal

The European Commission has warned that the proposed deal could potentially harm competition and result in increased prices.

Reported by: Business Desk
Lufthansa ITA Airways deal
Lufthansa ITA Airways deal | Image:Lufthansa
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lufthansa ITA Airways deal: The European Union's antitrust regulators have voiced concerns regarding Lufthansa's bid for a minority stake in Italian competitor ITA Airways, warning that the proposed deal could potentially harm competition and result in increased prices.

According to the European Commission, the deal poses a threat to competition on short-haul routes between Italy and Central European countries, as well as on long-haul routes connecting Italy with the United States, Canada, and Japan. Additionally, the agreement would bolster ITA's dominant position at Milan's primary airport.

Advertisement

In a statement released on Monday, the European Commission outlined its objections to Lufthansa, echoing earlier reports by Reuters. The commission's move places pressure on both Lufthansa and the Italian government to propose stronger remedies to address the antitrust concerns raised.

The proposed deal between Lufthansa and ITA Airways reflects the ongoing trend of consolidation within the airline industry. Notably, British Airways-owner IAG has expressed interest in acquiring Spanish airline Air Europa, further illustrating the wave of consolidation sweeping the sector.

Advertisement

Lufthansa's plan involves acquiring a 41 per cent stake in the state-owned Italian carrier for £325 million ($351.46 million) as part of a capital increase. However, with the EU antitrust watchdog raising red flags, the future of the deal remains uncertain pending further discussions and potential remedies proposed by the involved parties.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday with cousin Alanna

Alanna's baby shower

11 minutes ago
JOBS

EU on Apple, Google, Meta

21 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

PM Modi wishes on holi

23 minutes ago
Novo Nordisk Cardior Pharmaceuticals acquisition

Novo Nordisk

27 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj's Paycheck

27 minutes ago
Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Minister of Culture in the Karnataka government, during a public address said that those who support PM Modi should be punished

Cong Min Stokes Row

32 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

34 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

39 minutes ago
Ram Charan with Sukumar

Ram Charan's Next Film

an hour ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and former Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell (L) playing Holi in Ahmedabad

Aus PM Wishes Holi

an hour ago
Jr NTR

Jr NTR's Dupe in War 2?

an hour ago
Silkyara tunnel construction site

Uttarakhand Silkyara

an hour ago
Lufthansa ITA Airways deal

EU antitrust watchdog

an hour ago
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Anushka's Holi

an hour ago
BYD is going to launch Seal on November 1, 2023 in India

China car loans

an hour ago
Janardhana Reddy joins BJP in Karnataka

Janadharna Rejoins BJP

an hour ago
jyoti mirdha and hanuman beniwal

Beniwal From Nagaur

an hour ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee-Mathias Marriage

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News17 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo