EU investigates Microsoft's security software practices

Advertisement

EU probes Microsoft: The European Commission is currently investigating whether Microsoft (MSFT.O) is hindering customers from using specific security software from its competitors, as per a document sent to at least one rival in January, seen by Reuters.

Over the years, companies have raised concerns about Microsoft's bundling services and its practices in cloud computing, prompting investigations by European regulators. Microsoft has stated that it has taken steps to address the concerns of its competitors.

Advertisement

The European Commission, serving as the EU's competition watchdog, is scrutinising Microsoft's Entra ID software, previously known as Azure Active Directory. This software allows companies to manage who can access their cloud-based applications.

Regulators are investigating whether Microsoft customers are limited to using only rival software for authentication into Microsoft services or if they are required to also utilise Entra ID, among other inquiries outlined in the document seen by Reuters.

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, The Information reported on the commission's investigation, citing a document sent to a Microsoft competitor.

Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) intensified its critique of Microsoft's practices in cloud computing this week, alleging that its rival is seeking a monopoly that would impede the growth of emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence. Microsoft has refuted these claims.

Advertisement

Neither the European Commission nor Microsoft immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

(With Reuters Inputs)