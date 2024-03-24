Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:47 IST
EU opposes ITA Airways-Lufthansa deal, says Italian Finance Minister
Lufthansa, the German carrier, has been seeking a 41% stake in the state-owned Italian airline for 325 million euros as part of a capital increase.
- Business
- 1 min read
Advertisement
EU opposes deal: Italy's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti disclosed on Saturday that European Union authorities are resistant to endorsing a proposed partnership between airlines ITA Airways and Lufthansa.
Giorgetti revealed that Italy has been engaged in a ten-month battle against EU opposition to the deal.
Advertisement
Lufthansa, the German carrier, has been seeking a 41 per cent stake in the state-owned Italian airline for 325 million euros as part of a capital increase.
However, the European Commission is anticipated to issue a statement of objections this month, outlining its concerns.
Advertisement
Giorgetti addressed an event in Rome, expressing frustration with the EU's stance, stating, “We have been fighting for about 10 months now against the EU, which does not want or allow us to do this deal.”
Earlier this year, Europe's competition watchdog had cautioned that the concessions offered by Lufthansa were insufficient to address competition concerns.
Advertisement
Despite Lufthansa's willingness to provide targeted remedies, the European Commission deemed them inadequate in scope and effectiveness.
Giorgetti criticised the EU's regulatory approach, asserting that it stifles entrepreneurial spirit and hampers the creation of synergies.
Advertisement
(With Reuters Inputs)
Advertisement
Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:47 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.