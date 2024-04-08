×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

EU regulators scrutinise Apple's compliance proposal for music streaming order

Apple's proposal comes in response to a recent order issued by the EU competition watchdog, alongside a hefty fine of 1.84 billion euros.

Reported by: Business Desk
Apple
Apple | Image:Unsplash
The European Union's antitrust regulators are closely examining a proposal put forth by Apple to determine if it aligns with their directive to allow music streaming services like Spotify to inform users about alternative payment options beyond the tech giant's App Store. The development was confirmed by the European Commission on Monday.

Apple's proposal comes in response to a recent order issued by the EU competition watchdog, alongside a hefty fine of 1.84 billion euros ($2 billion), aimed at ensuring fair competition in the digital marketplace. However, the iPhone maker risks facing antitrust charges and additional fines if its proposal fails to meet the satisfaction of the European Commission.

According to Apple's proposal unveiled last Friday, music streaming platforms such as Spotify will be permitted to incorporate links to their websites, enabling users to explore alternative avenues for purchasing digital goods or services outside of the App Store ecosystem. Additionally, users may be prompted to provide their email addresses to receive links directing them to the platform's website for purchasing digital content or services. Notably, these external links entail a 27 per cent fee to Apple, including for subsequent auto-renewing subscriptions.

"We are currently assessing whether Apple has fully complied with the decision," stated a spokesperson for the European Commission. "In general, if the Commission suspects that there is non-compliance with an adopted decision, it will send the undertaking concerned a Statement of Objections..."

In response to the ongoing evaluation, Spotify expressed frustration over the delay in Apple's compliance with the EU order, which has persisted for five weeks.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

