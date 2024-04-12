×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

European shares dip ahead of ECB decision

Rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and banks witnessed declines of 0.6 per cent and 1.0 per cent respectively

Reported by: Business Desk
European shares rise
European shares fall | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
European shares experienced a slight decline on Thursday as investors exercised caution ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy decision and anticipated remarks by ECB President Christine Lagarde regarding the outlook for interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 lost 0.3 per cent as of 2:40 pm, with the telecommunications sector leading sectoral declines due to a 5.5 per cent drop in Deutsche Telekom, which traded ex-dividend.

All eyes are on the ECB's decision expected at 5:45 pm, with speculation centred around the possibility of a rate cut in June amid easing price pressures and economic weakness.

Rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and banks witnessed declines of 0.6 per cent and 1.0 per cent respectively, reflecting market anticipation regarding the ECB's stance on interest rates.

Joost van Leenders, senior investment strategist at Van Lanschot Kempen, noted the ECB's cautious approach, indicating that the central bank is awaiting further evidence of moderating wage growth before considering a rate cut.

Following a subdued week, the STOXX 600 hit a one-month low in the previous session following concerns sparked by a hot US inflation report, raising expectations of a potential rate cut by the ECB before the Federal Reserve.

In corporate news, Societe Generale shares rose 2.5 per cent after announcing the sale of a professional equipment financing business to rival BPCE for €1.1 billion ($1.18 billion).

The oil and gas sector saw a 1.2 per cent climb, tracking higher crude prices, while Idorsia shares fell 19.2 per cent after the Swiss biotech firm postponed the publication of its 2023 and first-quarter results.

AstraZeneca was among the top gainers on the UK's FTSE 100 index, rising 1.5 per cent after announcing plans to increase its annual dividend by 7 per cent for 2024.

However, Volvo Cars fell 3.4 per cent after brokerage Citigroup downgraded the stock from "buy" to "neutral."

(With Reuters inputs)
 

April 11th, 2024

