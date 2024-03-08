×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

European shares gain ground, boosted by financial, energy shares

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.2 per cent, marking fresh record highs and potentially securing its seventh consecutive week of gains.

Reported by: Business Desk
Sensex
The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.2 per cent | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

European shares witnessed a positive uptick on Friday, set for weekly gains driven by strength in financial and energy sectors, while investors eagerly awaited key economic data from both the eurozone and the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.2 per cent, marking fresh record highs and potentially securing its seventh consecutive week of gains.

Advertisement

Financial services emerged as the top performer among sectors, with the financial services index surging 1.1 per cent, led by a notable 4.2 per cent rise in UBS shares. The Swiss bank announced plans to shutter 85 branches in Switzerland by 2025 as part of its cost-cutting strategy.

Oil and gas shares also contributed to the positive sentiment, adding 0.9 per cent as crude prices advanced on robust demand from major consumers like the United States and China.

Advertisement

Investor focus remained on key economic releases, including the eurozone's revised Q4 GDP numbers and the February US nonfarm payrolls data, offering insights into the economy's resilience amid growing expectations of rate cuts.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments suggesting the central bank's readiness to address falling inflation bolstered market sentiment, with traders anticipating potential policy easing starting in June.

Advertisement

Similarly, European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau hinted at forthcoming interest rate cuts, stating that rates could be lowered "from April until June 21," further underpinning market optimism.

In corporate news, Rubis shares surged 7.4 per cent following the French liquid products distributor's better-than-expected annual results. DS Smith shares also saw a notable increase of 7.6 per cent after British packaging firm Mondi made a bid to acquire the company for 5.14 billion pounds, although Mondi's shares dipped 1.3 per cent.

Advertisement

Conversely, shares in HelloFresh plummeted 47.7 per cent after the German meal-kit maker announced a disappointing 2024 forecast, falling well below market expectations and prompting the scrapping of its mid-term targets.

As European markets continue to navigate economic developments and corporate news, investors remain vigilant for further insights into market trends and potential catalysts influencing future market movements.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gupkar Alliance is Over, Announces Mehbooba Mufti

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  2. Explore These Unexplored Goa Beaches For A Memorable Experience

    Galleries8 minutes ago

  3. Family Politics Will End After Lok Sabha Polls: Himanta Sarma

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Women's startup loan demand surges 18% in 5 years

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Ajay, R Madhavan, Jyotika At Shaitaan Screening

    Web Stories14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo