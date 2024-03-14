×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

European shares hit new highs, await US economic data

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.3 per cent, set for its eighth consecutive week of gains.

Reported by: Business Desk
European shares rise
European shares rise | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

European shares gain: European shares soared to yet another record high on Thursday, marking the third consecutive session of gains fuelled by upbeat corporate updates. However, investors exercised caution ahead of crucial economic data releases from the United States, seeking insights into the trajectory of global interest rate cuts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.3 per cent, set for its eighth consecutive week of gains. Germany's DAX index also surged by 0.2 per cent, hitting all-time high levels for the third successive day, on the back of positive corporate reports.

Advertisement

Shares of Encavis surged by 26.8 per cent after Elbe Bidco launched a takeover offer for the German electricity and energy producer, driving the overall utilities index higher. K&S shares climbed by 7.3 per cent following better-than-expected annual results and guidance from the German salt and potash miner.

On the downside, Lanxess shares dropped by 8.2 per cent after the specialty chemicals maker provided a weak outlook for 2024. Similarly, Hapag-Lloyd reported an 83 per cent decline in net profit for 2023 and slashed its dividend by 85 per cent amid challenging market conditions, leading to a 2.5 per cent decrease in its stock price.

Advertisement

Investor attention was also directed towards upcoming US economic data, including February producer prices and retail sales figures, which could provide insights into the economic health of the world's largest economy and influence expectations for a mid-year rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Furthermore, anticipation was high regarding the European Central Bank's potential initiation of a rate cut cycle from June, with key policymakers hinting at the same.

Advertisement

Despite concerns about overbought market conditions, the STOXX 600 index has demonstrated resilience, gaining over 6.1 per cent since the beginning of the year and frequently reaching new highs.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyar Iyer's injury

a few seconds ago
Amit Shah On CAA

People Can Apply After CA

2 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Atlee's New Film A6

2 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

VIP Visit In Ram Mandir

4 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Tokyo Diaries

5 minutes ago
India news

India News LIVE: Atique

6 minutes ago
Andrew McCarthy produces image of Moon with inverted colours to highlight magma flow

Astrophotographer Andrew

9 minutes ago
Prime Minister Modi in LCA Tejas

India's defence reforms

11 minutes ago
Umpiring howler in CK Nayudu Trophy final

Umpiring howler

13 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Aamir On His Acting Debut

17 minutes ago
TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew

ByteDance’s TikTok woes

19 minutes ago
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Films On OTT

21 minutes ago
Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj's New Film

22 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson and PCB

25 minutes ago
PM Modi- with- Amit-Shah

BJP’s Foolproof Strategy

26 minutes ago
Robyn Bernard

Robyn Bernard Dies At 64

28 minutes ago
Bernard Dunne

Boxing HPD Dunne resigns

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Centre transfers Air India building to Maharashtra govt

    Business News5 hours ago

  4. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo