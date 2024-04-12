×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 19:26 IST

European shares recover as ECB hints at potential rate cuts

Rate-sensitive sectors like real estate saw a 0.5 per cent increase, while banking stocks experienced a 1.5 per cent decline.

Reported by: Business Desk
US Stocks
Rate-sensitive sectors like real estate saw a 0.5 per cent increase | Image:AP Photo
European shares rebounded from earlier losses to trade flat on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) suggested the possibility of cutting borrowing costs in the future, while maintaining its current interest rates.

The ECB's decision to hold rates steady since September reflects a cautious approach, with policymakers awaiting further signs of improvement in wage growth alongside favourable inflation data before considering rate adjustments.

In volatile trading, the pan-European STOXX 600 initially dipped 0.5 per cent before recovering to trade unchanged as of 6:20 pm.

Indexes of major economies within the currency union, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, fluctuated between flat and 0.6 per cent lower.

Rate-sensitive sectors like real estate saw a 0.5 per cent increase, while banking stocks experienced a 1.5 per cent decline.

Mark Wall, Chief European Economist at Deutsche Bank Research, noted, "The ECB appears increasingly confident that conditions conducive to policy easing are materialising." However, there remains uncertainty regarding the likelihood of back-to-back rate cuts in June and July, given the ECB's cautious stance on domestic inflation.

The euro hit a two-month low, and eurozone bond yields declined, reflecting market expectations of potential rate cuts totalling over 72 basis points by year-end.

Meanwhile, investors reacted to cooler-than-expected March producer inflation data in the United States.

Societe Generale shares rose 1.6 per cent on the CAC 40 after announcing the sale of a professional equipment financing business to rival BPCE for €1.1 billion.

Conversely, the telecoms sector declined, with Deutsche Telekom falling 5.5 per cent as the company traded ex-dividend.

Offsetting losses, the oil and gas sector climbed 1 per cent in response to higher crude prices.

Lufthansa shares dropped 2.2 per cent following the extension of flight suspensions to Tehran amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Idorsia postponed its 2023 and first-quarter results publication, leading to a 25.5 per cent decline in the Swiss biotech firm's shares.

AstraZeneca emerged as one of the top gainers on the UK's FTSE 100 index, rising 3 per cent after announcing plans to increase its annual dividend by 7 per cent for 2024.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 19:26 IST

