Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

European shares slip ahead of ECB decision; Biomerieux surges on strategic plan

The upcoming US inflation data on Wednesday and the ECB's decision on Thursday are expected to shape the trajectory of interest rate adjustments.

Reported by: Business Desk
European shares rise
European shares rise | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
European shares edged lower on Tuesday as investors awaited this week's US inflation data and the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy decision. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped by 0.2 per cent, following a robust session on Monday.

Investors remained cautious ahead of key events, refraining from making moves. The upcoming US inflation data on Wednesday and the ECB's decision on Thursday are expected to shape the trajectory of interest rate adjustments.

Maximilian Kunkel, CIO Germany and GFIW at UBS Global Wealth Management, noted that policymakers in Europe may delay rate cuts given signs of economic stabilization. Eurozone banks were largely unchanged after an ECB survey revealed adjustments in mortgage approval criteria amid persistent economic challenges.

BP saw a 1.8 per cent increase, driving gains in the oil and gas sector, following an optimistic outlook for first-quarter production. Meanwhile, positive factory data boosted the basic resources sector, with Shanghai copper prices hitting record highs.

Biomerieux surged by 7.4 per cent after reporting strong first-quarter growth and unveiling a new strategic plan. Conversely, Amplifon dropped by 4.4 per cent due to concerns raised by the competition authority regarding transparency in Italy's hearing aids retail market.

Atos experienced volatile trading, declining by 6.5 per cent after providing an update on its financial restructuring plan. On a positive note, Fincantieri soared by 5.3 per cent following a deal finalisation with Norwegian Cruise Line to supply four new cruise ships, marking its highest gain since June 2021.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

