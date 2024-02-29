Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

European shares surge ahead of US inflation data

The figures are anticipated to provide insights into inflation trends, influencing expectations for monetary policy adjustments.

Business Desk
European stocks
European stocks | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

European shares soar: European shares began the day on a positive note, driven by increases in materials stocks, as investors awaited crucial US inflation data to assess the global interest rate environment. 

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.2 per cent by 08:20 GMT, accompanied by Germany's DAX index setting another record high, with a 0.2 per cent gain.

Advertisement

Investor attention is focused on the forthcoming release of key economic indicators, including the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of consumer prices, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for January, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading from Germany. 

The figures are anticipated to provide insights into inflation trends, influencing expectations for monetary policy adjustments.

Advertisement

In corporate news, UK-based CRH projected core profit growth for 2024 after surpassing its 2023 profit target, leading to a notable 5.6 per cent surge in its shares on the STOXX 600. 

Conversely, Beiersdorf experienced a 3.8 per cent decline in its shares following its forecast of a slowdown in organic sales growth for 2024, despite achieving a major 10.8 per cent increase in organic sales over the past year. 

Advertisement

Aixtron, a German chipmaking tools manufacturer, witnessed a 17.2 per cent decline in its shares, despite projecting further revenue growth in 2024.

As markets await the US PCE and German CPI data later in the day, investors remain vigilant for insights that may shape future investment decisions and market sentiment.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

10 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

13 minutes ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

2 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

2 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

14 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

14 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

14 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

14 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

15 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

19 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pet-proof Your Home With These Tips To Welcome Furry Friends

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  2. All is well: DK Shivakumar After Meeting Vikaramaditya

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-511 Thursday Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info8 minutes ago

  4. Sandeshkhali LIVE: TMC Refuses to Expel Sheikh Shahjahan, Suspends Him

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Russian Soyuz Rocket Successfully Puts Iranian Satellite into Orbit

    Science12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo