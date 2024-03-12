×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

FAA audit reveals dozens of issues in Boeing's 737 MAX production: Report

Reported by: Business Desk
Boeing 737 Max
Boeing 737 Max | Image:X
  • 1 min read
Boeing’s FAA audit: An audit conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Boeing's 737 MAX production process has uncovered 33 failures out of 89 tests, according to a report by The New York Times on Monday. 

The audit was prompted by an incident in January when a panel detached from an Alaska Airlines jet.

Spirit AeroSystems, a major supplier responsible for manufacturing the fuselage for the MAX, passed only six out of thirteen audits, with the rest resulting in failures, as per the presentation cited by NYT.

Requests for comment from the FAA, Boeing, and Spirit AeroSystems were not immediately responded to by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg expressed expectations for Boeing's cooperation in ongoing investigations by the Justice Department and National Transportation Safety Board concerning a mid-air emergency involving a 737 MAX 9 on January 5.

Michael Whitaker of the FAA mentioned that the agency, along with Boeing, aims to delineate the milestones the manufacturer must achieve to increase the MAX production rate within the next 30 days.

Last week, the FAA announced the discovery of “non-compliance issues in Boeing's manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control.”

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 12th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

