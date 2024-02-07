Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

FAA blocks Boeing 737 MAX expansion; MAX 9 cleared for flight after inspections

Boeing's shares experienced approximately 4 per cent decline in after-hours trade following the FAA's decision.

Business Desk
Boeing
Boeing | Image:Boeing
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that it would not permit Boeing to expand the production of the 737 MAX series following a mid-air emergency on an Alaska Airlines jet. 

The incident, which involved a cabin panel blowout on January 5, led to the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets. Despite this, the FAA outlined an inspection and maintenance process, allowing the MAX 9 model to return to service after thorough examinations.

Advertisement

The FAA stressed the necessity of halting the expansion of Boeing's 737 MAX production to "ensure accountability and full compliance with required quality control procedures" by the aircraft manufacturer. 

Boeing's shares experienced approximately 4 per cent decline in after-hours trade following the FAA's decision.

Advertisement

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker stated, “We will not agree to any request from Boeing for an expansion in production or approve additional production lines for the 737 MAX until we are satisfied that the quality control issues uncovered during this process are resolved.”

The specific impact of the FAA's halt to MAX production expansion on Boeing's near-term production plans remains unclear. 

Advertisement

The 737 MAX family includes the widely used 737 MAX 8, which is Boeing's primary revenue generator. Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun had previously outlined a plan to reach production of 38 MAX planes per month by the end of 2023.

Despite the setback, the FAA outlined an inspection and maintenance process, expressing confidence that the grounded MAX 9 planes could safely return to service. 

Advertisement

Alaska Airlines, one of the affected carriers, confirmed that it had received the inspection regime and intended to resume service with the MAX 9 on Friday.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World10 minutes ago

  4. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info10 minutes ago

  5. UPA Put Up Hurdles In Gujarat's Growth: PM Modi's All-Out Attack

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement