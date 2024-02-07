Advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that it would not permit Boeing to expand the production of the 737 MAX series following a mid-air emergency on an Alaska Airlines jet.

The incident, which involved a cabin panel blowout on January 5, led to the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets. Despite this, the FAA outlined an inspection and maintenance process, allowing the MAX 9 model to return to service after thorough examinations.

Advertisement

The FAA stressed the necessity of halting the expansion of Boeing's 737 MAX production to "ensure accountability and full compliance with required quality control procedures" by the aircraft manufacturer.

Boeing's shares experienced approximately 4 per cent decline in after-hours trade following the FAA's decision.

Advertisement

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker stated, “We will not agree to any request from Boeing for an expansion in production or approve additional production lines for the 737 MAX until we are satisfied that the quality control issues uncovered during this process are resolved.”

The specific impact of the FAA's halt to MAX production expansion on Boeing's near-term production plans remains unclear.

Advertisement

The 737 MAX family includes the widely used 737 MAX 8, which is Boeing's primary revenue generator. Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun had previously outlined a plan to reach production of 38 MAX planes per month by the end of 2023.

Despite the setback, the FAA outlined an inspection and maintenance process, expressing confidence that the grounded MAX 9 planes could safely return to service.

Advertisement

Alaska Airlines, one of the affected carriers, confirmed that it had received the inspection regime and intended to resume service with the MAX 9 on Friday.

(With Reuters Inputs)