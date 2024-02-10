Updated February 10th, 2024 at 08:56 IST
FAA chief plans Seattle visit to meet with Boeing amid 737 MAX production audit
Boeing, headquartered in the Seattle area, faced another setback on January 5 when a panel detached from one of its 737 MAX 9 jets during flight.
FAA chief plans Seattle visit: Michael Whitaker, the head of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is scheduled to journey to Seattle early next week for discussions with Boeing as the agency scrutinises the aircraft manufacturer's 737 MAX production process following a recent in-flight emergency.
Whitaker is expected to tour the Renton Boeing factory, located approximately nine miles from Seattle, where the 737 series is manufactured.
Last month, responding to an incident where a cabin panel detached from a new Alaska Airlines MAX 9, Whitaker took unprecedented action by halting Boeing from expanding 737 MAX production until quality concerns were addressed.
In a statement, the FAA highlighted Whitaker's visit as part of the agency's ongoing efforts to bolster safety.
The statement outlined Whitaker's agenda, which includes engaging with FAA personnel, touring FAA facilities in the region, and meeting with Boeing representatives.
Boeing declined to provide comments on the matter.
Currently, the FAA has approximately 20 inspectors stationed at Boeing's 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and six at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kansas.
Whitaker indicated that these inspectors are halfway through a six-week audit process, underscoring the FAA's commitment to ensuring safety standards are met throughout Boeing's production facilities.
(With Reuters Inputs)
