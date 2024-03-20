×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

FAA requires Boeing to improve quality before boosting 737 Max production

The FAA's decision follows a series of safety incidents, including a mid-air emergency involving an Alaska Airlines jet in January.

Reported by: Business Desk
Boeing 737 Max Plain
Boeing 737 Max | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Boeing FAA production approval: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a directive, stating that Boeing must prioritise enhancing its safety culture and addressing quality concerns before any consideration of ramping up production for the 737 MAX aircraft.

The FAA's decision follows a series of safety incidents, including a mid-air emergency involving an Alaska Airlines jet in January, prompting the agency to withhold approval for Boeing's plans to increase 737 MAX production.

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker emphasised that discussions with Boeing regarding production hikes have not commenced. He reiterated the agency's stance, asserting that any increase would only be sanctioned once Boeing ensured the operation of a quality system with a paramount focus on safety.

Whitaker underscored the FAA's authority to hold Boeing accountable, affirming the agency's commitment to exercising its regulatory powers effectively.

While Boeing is authorised to manufacture 38 737 planes monthly, current production levels remain undisclosed, as confirmed by Whitaker.

Boeing's Chief Financial Officer, Brian West, previously indicated that first-half 737 output would be below the 38-plane threshold, with the rate expected to ascend later, contingent upon FAA directives.

The timeline for potential production rate elevation hinges on Boeing's ability to implement substantial changes in its safety culture and enhance quality standards, according to Whitaker.

In response to systemic quality control issues, the Justice Department initiated a criminal investigation into the mid-air 737 MAX 9 cabin panel blowout incident that occurred in January.

FAA directives require Boeing to develop a comprehensive plan addressing quality control issues within 90 days, with clear milestones delineated. Whitaker stressed the long-term nature of this endeavor, emphasising the necessity for a fundamental shift in Boeing's organisational culture.

In parallel developments, FAA Administrator Whitaker engaged with United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby regarding recent safety incidents, including a panel loss incident on a United aircraft.

Kirby assured customers of the airline's proactive approach to reviewing safety incidents and updating employee training and protocols. While United declined to provide further commentary, Whitaker expressed his intention for closer collaboration with the airline in addressing safety concerns.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

