Fast Retailing Co, the Japanese retail giant behind Uniqlo, announced 25 per cent surge in first-quarter operating profit, propelled by robust overseas sales. The company, headed by Japan's wealthiest individual, is poised for a third consecutive year of record-breaking earnings.

For the three months through November, Fast Retailing reported an operating profit of 146.7 billion yen ($1.01 billion), a substantial increase from 117.1 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. This exceeded the consensus forecast of 137.9 billion yen, according to analysts surveyed by LSEG.

Notably, Uniqlo's business in mainland China saw a significant uptick in revenue and profit during the first quarter. The company's ambitious growth strategy overseas, particularly in China and North America, has been a key driver of its success.

Fast Retailing has maintained its full-year operating profit forecast at 450 billion yen, following the record earnings of 381.1 billion yen in fiscal 2023. The company's expansion plans include the opening of 20 new stores in the United States and Canada in 2024, adding to the 72 stores it had at the end of December.

Despite the positive outlook, there are concerns about potential challenges, including the impact of climate change. The unusually warm conditions in the latter part of the previous year may result in a sluggish start to the fiscal year.

Fast Retailing has become a significant player in Greater China, with plans to open 80 new stores annually in the region. It already operates 931 Uniqlo outlets in mainland China, surpassing its presence in Japan and making it a key indicator for retailers in the world's second-largest economy.

While Fast Retailing's shares surged by 32 per cent in 2023, outpacing the Nikkei index's 30 per cent advance, the company remains vigilant about potential hurdles in the rapidly evolving retail landscape.

(With Reuters inputs)

