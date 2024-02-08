English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Fast Retailing profit rises 25% in Q1 on robust overseas sales

For the three months through November, Fast Retailing reported an operating profit of 146.7 billion yen ($1.01 billion).

Business Desk
Uniqlo
Uniqlo | Image:Uniqlo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fast Retailing Co, the Japanese retail giant behind Uniqlo, announced 25 per cent surge in first-quarter operating profit, propelled by robust overseas sales. The company, headed by Japan's wealthiest individual, is poised for a third consecutive year of record-breaking earnings.

For the three months through November, Fast Retailing reported an operating profit of 146.7 billion yen ($1.01 billion), a substantial increase from 117.1 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. This exceeded the consensus forecast of 137.9 billion yen, according to analysts surveyed by LSEG.

Advertisement

Notably, Uniqlo's business in mainland China saw a significant uptick in revenue and profit during the first quarter. The company's ambitious growth strategy overseas, particularly in China and North America, has been a key driver of its success.

Fast Retailing has maintained its full-year operating profit forecast at 450 billion yen, following the record earnings of 381.1 billion yen in fiscal 2023. The company's expansion plans include the opening of 20 new stores in the United States and Canada in 2024, adding to the 72 stores it had at the end of December.

Advertisement

Despite the positive outlook, there are concerns about potential challenges, including the impact of climate change. The unusually warm conditions in the latter part of the previous year may result in a sluggish start to the fiscal year.

Fast Retailing has become a significant player in Greater China, with plans to open 80 new stores annually in the region. It already operates 931 Uniqlo outlets in mainland China, surpassing its presence in Japan and making it a key indicator for retailers in the world's second-largest economy.

Advertisement

While Fast Retailing's shares surged by 32 per cent in 2023, outpacing the Nikkei index's 30 per cent advance, the company remains vigilant about potential hurdles in the rapidly evolving retail landscape.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement