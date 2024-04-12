×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Fast Retailing's Q2 profits fall short of expectations, but on track for record year

In the three months ending in February, operating profit rose to 110.4 billion yen, compared to 103 billion yen in the previous year.

Reported by: Business Desk
Uniqlo
Uniqlo | Image:Uniqlo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Uniqlo Q2 earnings: Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, reported 7 per cent growth in second-quarter profits, slightly below market expectations. Despite this, the company maintained its annual profit guidance, indicating a trajectory towards a third consecutive year of record earnings.

In the three months ending in February, operating profit rose to 110.4 billion yen, compared to 103 billion yen in the previous year. Analysts had anticipated an average of 114.3 billion yen, according to an LSEG survey.

The company reaffirmed its full-year operating profit forecast at 450 billion yen but revised down its revenue guidance by 20 billion yen to 3.03 trillion yen due to slower growth in the first half of the year.

Fast Retailing's success is attributed to a rebound in its largest foreign market, China, as well as a favourable exchange rate with the yen at a 34-year low, boosting overseas sales. Additionally, the company's focus on affordable, basic clothing items has capitalized on a consumer shift towards value over luxury in the post-COVID era.

With ambitious expansion plans in Greater China, North America, and Europe, Fast Retailing is set for further growth. Its performance is closely watched as a barometer for global retailers operating in China, where it boasts 922 stores.

Founded and led by Tadashi Yanai, Japan's wealthiest individual, Fast Retailing has achieved record-breaking results in recent years and anticipates further profit growth in the current fiscal year.

Prior to the earnings announcement, Fast Retailing's shares experienced a modest decline of 0.6 per cent, in contrast to the broader market's 0.4 per cent drop.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published April 11th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

