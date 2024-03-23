×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 11:50 IST

FBI to probe Alaska Airlines incident as potential crime, notifies passengers

The Justice Department had previously engaged in a deferred prosecution agreement with Boeing over the MAX 8 model, which was criticised for

Reported by: Business Desk
Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cabin blowout incident: Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight which went through a mid-air emergency on January 5 have been informed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that they might be victims of crime. 

This development comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, hinting at an important progress in the case.

In letters distributed on Tuesday, which were first reported by the Seattle Times and later seen by Reuters, the FBI has classified the passengers as "possible victims of a crime," citing the ongoing nature of their investigation. 

The exact details of the criminal probe remain undisclosed, adhering to the Justice Department's policy of neither confirming nor denying active investigations.

Advertisement

The incident in question occurred when a door plug panel detached from the aircraft at an altitude of 16,000 feet, leaving a considerable hole in the fuselage. Despite the catastrophic event, the plane managed to land safely, with minor injuries reported among seven passengers and one flight attendant. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) noted the absence of four critical bolts, which Boeing acknowledged, stating the necessary documentation for the bolt removal was missing.

This inquiry gains additional weight considering the history of the Boeing 737 MAX series, particularly following two dangerous crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to worldwide scrutiny of Boeing's practices. The Justice Department had previously engaged in a deferred prosecution agreement with Boeing over the MAX 8 model, which was criticised for not involving the victims' families properly.

Advertisement

Boeing has expressed its intention to fully cooperate with all government-led investigations into the January incident, stressing on its commitment to transparency. Alaska Airlines, meanwhile, has assured its cooperation with the probe, clarifying its belief that it is not the focus of the investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded to the emergency by grounding the MAX 9 model for several weeks and imposed strict conditions on Boeing, including the development of a plan to address systemic quality-control issues. This incident underscores ongoing concerns about aviation safety and regulatory oversight, with crucial implications for Boeing and the broader aviation industry.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 11:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

2 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India on Germany

5 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

5 minutes ago
Northeast Regional Parties Join Hands With NDA For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Reception

10 minutes ago
Live Eel Found Wriggling Inside Vietnamese Man's Abdomen

Live Eel In Man's Abdomen

11 minutes ago
The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday

Kejriwal Vs Delhi Police

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar on MSD

12 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Produced

12 minutes ago
Pulkit and Kriti

Pulkit-Kriti's Reception

13 minutes ago
In Big Blow to INDI in Bihar, RJD-Congress Lock Horn Over Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

Big Blow to INDI

13 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

15 minutes ago
Finally gangster Prasad Pujari has been brought to Mumbai to face the law.

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

17 minutes ago
US government passes $1.2 trillion funding bill to aid IMF

US government passes

20 minutes ago
Incredible Act Of Bravery By A Courier Boy Saves Mother And Her Baby From Free-Falling Elevator

Free-Falling Elevator

24 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya Thanks Hrithik

30 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

30 minutes ago
Alcohol representative

Punjab Sangrur Case

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World5 hours ago

  2. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World6 hours ago

  3. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World11 hours ago

  4. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World13 hours ago

  5. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo