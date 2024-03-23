FBI to probe Alaska Airlines incident as potential crime, notifies passengers

Advertisement

Cabin blowout incident: Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight which went through a mid-air emergency on January 5 have been informed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that they might be victims of crime.



This development comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, hinting at an important progress in the case.

In letters distributed on Tuesday, which were first reported by the Seattle Times and later seen by Reuters, the FBI has classified the passengers as "possible victims of a crime," citing the ongoing nature of their investigation.



The exact details of the criminal probe remain undisclosed, adhering to the Justice Department's policy of neither confirming nor denying active investigations.

The incident in question occurred when a door plug panel detached from the aircraft at an altitude of 16,000 feet, leaving a considerable hole in the fuselage. Despite the catastrophic event, the plane managed to land safely, with minor injuries reported among seven passengers and one flight attendant. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) noted the absence of four critical bolts, which Boeing acknowledged, stating the necessary documentation for the bolt removal was missing.

This inquiry gains additional weight considering the history of the Boeing 737 MAX series, particularly following two dangerous crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to worldwide scrutiny of Boeing's practices. The Justice Department had previously engaged in a deferred prosecution agreement with Boeing over the MAX 8 model, which was criticised for not involving the victims' families properly.

Boeing has expressed its intention to fully cooperate with all government-led investigations into the January incident, stressing on its commitment to transparency. Alaska Airlines, meanwhile, has assured its cooperation with the probe, clarifying its belief that it is not the focus of the investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded to the emergency by grounding the MAX 9 model for several weeks and imposed strict conditions on Boeing, including the development of a plan to address systemic quality-control issues. This incident underscores ongoing concerns about aviation safety and regulatory oversight, with crucial implications for Boeing and the broader aviation industry.



(With Reuters Inputs)