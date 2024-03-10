×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Federal judge strikes down NLRB rule on contract, franchise workers

NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran expressed disappointment with the court's decision but stressed that the board was actively exploring its options.

Reported by: Business Desk
gavel
NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran expressed disappointment with the court's decision | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A federal judge in Texas has invalidated a rule by the US National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) that would have expanded the definition of employers for certain contract and franchise workers, potentially requiring them to negotiate with unions representing those workers.

US District Judge J. Campbell Barker, based in Tyler, Texas, sided with the challengers of the "joint employers" rule, including the US Chamber of Commerce, deeming it overly broad and in violation of federal labour law. The rule, slated to take effect on Monday, has been deemed invalid by Barker as it would classify some companies as employers of contract or franchise workers, even when they lack significant control over their working conditions.

Advertisement

In his ruling, Barker highlighted that the rule would encompass nearly every entity contracting for labour, irrespective of their level of influence over essential terms and conditions of employment.

NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran expressed disappointment with the court's decision but stressed that the board was actively exploring its options. The NLRB is anticipated to appeal Barker's ruling to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Advertisement

Industries heavily reliant on staffing agencies and contractors, such as manufacturing and construction, as well as franchisers like McDonald's, Burger King, and Dunkin' Donuts, stand to be affected by the joint employer rule.

Under the contested rule, companies would be considered joint employers if they exert control over key aspects of workers' conditions, including pay, scheduling, discipline, and supervision, even if the control is indirect or not actively exercised.

Advertisement

While the NLRB and several unions advocate for the rule to ensure accountability and collective bargaining rights for workers, business groups and many Republicans argue that it would cause confusion and disrupt franchising and contracting norms.

The issue of joint employment has been contentious for US businesses, with varying standards adopted by different administrations. The rule proposed under President Joe Biden's administration would replace the one implemented during Donald Trump's presidency.

Advertisement

The legal battle over joint employment underscores the complexities and divergent perspectives surrounding labour relations and employer classifications in the United States.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

17 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

18 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

18 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

18 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. THIS Naxal Infested District is Now Leading UP's Industrial Growth

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. Boeing unable to locate work records for door panel incident

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0: Important notice regarding image correction issued

    Education30 minutes ago

  4. Finance museum seeks permanent home amid Wall Street gathering

    Business News30 minutes ago

  5. Indian Army Felicitates Meirabai Chanu on International Women's Day

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo