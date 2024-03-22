Advertisement

FedEx profit forecast: FedEx revised its fiscal 2024 profit outlook on Thursday, narrowing the forecast range by raising the lower end and lowering the upper end, driven by successful cost-cutting measures and share buybacks, offsetting reduced business from its primary client, the US Postal Service.

In extended trading, shares of the parcel delivery company soared by 13 per cent after witnessing a major increase in operating margin within its largest segment, Express.

The segment's margin rose to 2.5 per cent in the February fiscal quarter, compared to 1.2 per cent a year earlier, aided by initiatives such as grounding aircraft, optimising flight schedules, and operating fuller planes.

Investor pressure on FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam to enhance profitability in the air-based Express segment intensified amid contract renegotiations with USPS and ongoing labour discussions with pilots.

Analyst Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI noted that the substantial rise in Express margins exceeded expectations, primarily attributed to effective cost-cutting measures in a challenging business environment.

FedEx now anticipates fiscal 2024 earnings to fall within the range of $17.25 to $18.25 per share, compared to the previous estimate of $17 to $18.50 per share.

For the quarter ending February 29, adjusted profit surged to $966 million, or $3.86 per share, surpassing analysts' average projection by 41 cents per share. Share repurchases contributed 9 cents to the earnings beat in the latest quarter.

The company disclosed plans to repurchase $500 million worth of shares in the current quarter, alongside approving a new $5 billion share repurchase programme.

Quarterly revenue declined to $21.7 billion from $22.2 billion last year.

FedEx's Express overnight delivery segment faced challenges with declining volumes as USPS transitioned packages from higher-margin air services to more cost-effective ground services.

FedEx's Chief Customer Officer Brie Carere mentioned during an analyst call that the company expects to determine its contract status with USPS "in the coming days or weeks," with the current contract set to expire on September 29.

(With Reuters Inputs)