×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Fidelity International to trim 16% of China fund unit jobs: Report

Earlier this month, the London-based fund house initiated a broader cost reduction program worldwide, aiming to achieve savings of around $125 million in 2024.

Reported by: Business Desk
Fidelity International layoffs
Fidelity International layoffs | Image:Fidelity International
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fidelity International layoffs: Fund manager Fidelity International (FIL) is planning to reduce its workforce by 16 per cent at its primary China unit, news agency Reuters reported, quoting sources familiar with the matter. The downsizing initiative comes amidst a downturn in China's markets and as the firm undertakes staff cuts globally.

The proposed layoffs at FIL's wholly-owned China fund unit, currently employing 120 staff, are expected to affect approximately 20 individuals, the sources revealed, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the London-based fund house initiated a broader cost reduction program worldwide, aiming to achieve savings of around $125 million in 2024 and eliminate 9 per cent of its workforce.

In response to inquiries about the China unit, a spokesperson for FIL stated that a review of previously reported global role reductions is underway across business lines and geographies, emphasising that no decisions have been finalised regarding its China operations.

Advertisement

The downsizing move in China highlights the complexities faced by global asset managers in navigating uncertainties within the world's second-largest economy. Recent stock market fluctuations and challenges in the property sector and local governments have significantly impacted investor confidence.

FIL obtained regulatory approval in late 2022 to operate in China's $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry. Presently, the unit oversees three fund products with assets totaling 6.7 billion yuan ($931 million) as of January-end, as per company reports.

Advertisement

China's mutual fund industry comprises over 150 companies, including foreign asset managers such as BlackRock, Schroders, and JPMorgan Asset Management. Foreign financial firms were granted permission to operate their local businesses through wholly-owned entities in 2019.

Fidelity International, formerly the international investment arm of Boston-based Fidelity Investments, underwent a spin-off from its parent company.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

2 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's goals

6 minutes ago
South Focus: Crowd Awaits PM Modi in Palakkad Ahead of His Road Show

Crowd Awaits PM Modi Road

8 minutes ago
What Are Sheet Masks? Know Its Uses And Benefits

What Are Sheet Masks?

9 minutes ago
India to hold Lok Sabha Election 2024 in 7 phases

LS Polls LIVE Updates

10 minutes ago
School Teachers

SSB Odisha PGT Vacancies

16 minutes ago
DLF Home Developers to issue over 3-year bonds

DLF's bond issue

21 minutes ago
Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay Viral Video

22 minutes ago
LIVE: SC Verdict on K Kavitha, Abhishek Banerjee's Plea Against PMLA Provisions Today

India News LIVE

23 minutes ago
ISRAEL

IDF Raids Al Shifa

24 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth's Clarification

28 minutes ago
Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Results

32 minutes ago
Third Wave Coffee

Third Wave Coffee CEO

37 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

39 minutes ago
JGB

BOJ bond reduction

39 minutes ago
Rajamouli with a special fan in Japan

Rajamouli Meets His Fans

41 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Toppers' List Out

GATE Toppers' List Out

42 minutes ago
IPL Trophy

IPL 2024 New Rules

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Absentees: List of players who have opted out of the season

    Sports 14 hours ago

  3. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Don't Shout at Me: CJI Rebukes Lawyers During Electoral Bonds Hearing

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo