×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

Finance museum seeks permanent home amid Wall Street gathering

The gala raised $1.5 million for the museum, which is grappling with challenges regarding its collection and physical space.

Reported by: Business Desk
Wall Street Santa Rally
Wall Street | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Last week, prominent figures from the financial industry congregated in New York City to support a finance museum struggling to find its footing after losing its iconic Wall Street address.

At the Museum of American Finance gala held at Manhattan's Ziegfeld Ballroom, billionaire Ken Griffin greeted attendees through massive video screens. Mark Carney, chair of Brookfield Asset Management and former Bank of England governor, paid tribute to former Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida. Institutions like JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo secured tables at the event.

Advertisement

"The philosopher Santayana said: those who are ignorant of history are doomed to repeat it," remarked Howard Marks, billionaire co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management. "This is equally true in the investment business: those who are ignorant of history are doomed to lose money and/or miss opportunity."

The gala raised $1.5 million for the museum, which is grappling with challenges regarding its collection and physical space. Objects including a bond signed by George Washington and a ticker tape from the 1929 stock market crash are currently in temporary storage in Georgia, following years in New York City's Queens borough.

Advertisement

Despite setbacks, guests at the gala dined lavishly and appreciated glimpses of historical artifacts projected onto screens. Carney shared insights from his tenure at Goldman Sachs, urging caution against feigned knowledge in financial dealings.

Meanwhile, Clarida expressed pride in the Fed's response to the pandemic, highlighting its decisive actions to prevent economic collapse.

Advertisement

The museum's journey has been fraught with difficulties, from displacement due to a burst pipe in 2018 to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Its former home at 48 Wall Street, once the headquarters of the Bank of New York, holds historical significance but is no longer accessible.

David Cowen, President and CEO of the finance museum, emphasized the importance of a physical location while acknowledging ongoing conversations regarding discounted or donated space.

Advertisement

Despite the setbacks, the museum continues its operations, offering virtual lectures, publications, and traveling exhibitions to generate revenue. The digitisation of archives and objects signifies a commitment to preserving financial history.

As the search for a permanent home continues, individuals like Lina Lin, a scholarship recipient from Yale University, underscore the importance of physical accessibility and financial education.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

17 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

18 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

18 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

18 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. THIS Naxal Infested District is Now Leading UP's Industrial Growth

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. Boeing unable to locate work records for door panel incident

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0: Important notice regarding image correction issued

    Education30 minutes ago

  4. Finance museum seeks permanent home amid Wall Street gathering

    Business News30 minutes ago

  5. Indian Army Felicitates Meirabai Chanu on International Women's Day

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo