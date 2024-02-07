Advertisement

The initial Boeing 737 MAX aircraft delivered to a Chinese airline since March 2019 touched down in China on Saturday, marking the conclusion of an almost five-year suspension on importing the aircraft manufacturer's most lucrative jets. This development signals the potential delivery of numerous completed MAXs awaiting shipment to China.

Departing from Seattle Boeing Field in Washington state on Wednesday, the 737 MAX 8 was transferred to China Southern Airlines. It made stops in Hawaii and the Northern Mariana Islands before reaching its final destination in Guangzhou, southern China, as per tracking data from FlightRadar24.

China, the first nation to ground MAX jets following two accidents involving MAX 8 planes in 2018 and 2019 that claimed nearly 350 lives, granted Boeing approval last month to resume deliveries of its 737 MAX 8 to local carriers.

Despite the lifting of safety restrictions on the MAX, the delivery hiatus endured since early 2019 due to escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing over various issues, from technology to national security.

China's clearance represents a notable lift for the US aviation giant, which grappled with repercussions from a mid-air cabin panel blowout on a 737 MAX 9 operated by Alaska Airlines.

The fallout led the US Federal Aviation Administration to prevent Boeing from expanding production of its top-selling narrowbody planes. Notably, no Chinese airlines operate MAX 9 aircraft.

Chinese carriers have placed orders for at least 209 MAX planes from Boeing, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Boeing indicated in October that it had 85 of the 250 completed MAX planes in its inventory earmarked for Chinese customers.

Despite additional MAX jets set aside for Chinese clients, Boeing last year reassigned 55 of them to other buyers due to the import freeze.

The FAA's unprecedented involvement in production schedules may further delay some plane deliveries to airlines and impact suppliers already reeling from a previous MAX crisis and the pandemic.

However, assuming Beijing continues permitting MAX imports, China appears poised to remain unaffected by Boeing's production constraints, with numerous planes ready for delivery to Chinese customers.

According to Cirium data, Chinese airlines are expected to receive 64 MAX 8 jets in 2024 and 58 in 2025. Rob Morris, head of global consultancy at Ascend by Cirium, noted that all anticipated 2024 deliveries are currently in Boeing's production inventory, raising the possibility of a crucial number of these aircraft being delivered.

The MAX handover follows Boeing's December direct delivery of a 787 Dreamliner to a Chinese customer, marking the first such delivery since 2019.

China stands as one of the fastest-growing aerospace markets, with Boeing projecting it will represent 20 per cent of the world's aircraft demand through 2042.

Boeing, China Southern, and the Civil Aviation Administration of China declined to comment on the delivery.

(With Reuters Inputs)