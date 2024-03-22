×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Foreign investment flows to China decline 20% in January-February

China's cabinet recently announced new measures aimed at revitalising foreign investment, which include expanding market access and relaxing certain regulations

Reported by: Business Desk
China flag
China flag | Image:Pexels
China foreign investment slows: Foreign investment flows into China contracted by 19.9 per cent in January-February compared to the same period last year, totalling 215.1 billion yuan ($30 billion), data released by commerce ministry showed on Friday. The decline comes amid efforts by the Chinese government to attract foreign firms, despite the downward trend in investment.

China's cabinet recently announced new measures aimed at revitalising foreign investment, which include expanding market access and relaxing certain regulations. However, overseas companies have grown increasingly cautious about investing in China, citing concerns over the business environment, an uncertain economic recovery, and escalating geopolitical tensions with Western countries.

The abrupt shift in China's COVID-19 containment measures, from stringent controls to sudden relaxation in late 2022, has also contributed to the erosion of investor confidence. Furthermore, ongoing regulatory crackdowns across various sectors, ranging from technology to education, have added to the unease among both domestic and foreign investors, raising questions about policy transparency in China.

Gina Raimondo, the US Commerce Secretary, highlighted last year that American businesses had expressed reservations about investing in China, describing the country as "uninvestible".

In 2023, foreign direct investment (FDI) into China recorded an 8 per cent year-on-year decline.

Breaking down the investment figures for the first two months of the year, the ministry revealed that a significant portion, approximately 71.44 billion yuan, or one-third of the total, flowed into China's high-tech industries, including high-tech manufacturing.

Despite the overall decline, certain sectors saw positive growth. Foreign investment in China's construction sector surged by 43.6 per cent year-on-year, while investment in wholesale and retail industries experienced a 14.5 per cent increase, according to the ministry's data.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 15:51 IST

