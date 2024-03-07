×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

Former Google engineer charged with stealing AI secrets for Chinese firms

The stolen data included specifics about chips, systems, and software powering Google's supercomputer.

Reported by: Business Desk
Former Google employee indicted for stealing AI secrets
Former Google employee indicted for stealing AI secrets | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Former Google Engineer indicted: Linwei Ding, a former software engineer at Google, has been indicted in California on charges of stealing trade secrets related to artificial intelligence (AI) from the tech giant to aid two Chinese companies he was secretly collaborating with.

Ding, also known as Leon Ding, was charged by a federal jury in San Francisco with four counts of theft of trade secrets. 

The 38-year-old Chinese national was arrested at his home in Newark, California.

The indictment comes over a year after the Biden administration established an interagency Disruptive Technology Strike Force aimed at preventing advanced technology from falling into the hands of countries like China and Russia, which could pose national security risks.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland stressed the government's stance against trade secret theft, stating that the Justice Department will not tolerate such actions.

According to the indictment, Ding pilfered detailed information about Google's hardware infrastructure and software platform used in supercomputing data centers to train large AI models through machine learning (ML).

The stolen data included specifics about chips, systems, and software powering Google's supercomputer.

Google had designed some of the allegedly stolen chip blueprints to gain a competitive edge over cloud computing rivals like Amazon and Microsoft and to decrease reliance on chips from Nvidia.

Ding, hired by Google in 2019, purportedly began his thefts in 2022 while considering an offer to become chief technology officer for a Chinese tech firm. By May 2023, he had uploaded over 500 confidential files and founded his own technology company.

Google grew suspicious of Ding in December 2023 and confiscated his laptop on Jan. 4, 2024, a day before he planned to resign. 

Ding faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each criminal count.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 7th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

