Advertisement

FTSE 100 slips: FTSE 100 witnessed a slight downturn on Thursday, largely attributed to a sell-off in financials, while investor attention shifted from US inflation figures to the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 index slipped by 0.1 per cent as of 1:53 pm, while the more domestically-oriented FTSE 250 remained flat.

Advertisement

Aviva led the losses, falling 5.5 per cent as it traded ex-dividend, dragging down the broader life insurance index by 2.0 per cent. Lloyds Banking Group also contributed to the downturn, declining by 3.7 per cent as it traded ex-dividend, consequently weighing on the banking sector.

However, there were sectors that bucked the trend. The chemicals index rose by 1.3 per cent, leading sectoral gains, while oil and gas shares saw a 0.8 per cent increase, bolstered by rising crude prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Investors turned their attention to the ECB meeting, widely expected to maintain borrowing costs in its monetary policy decision later in the day. However, speculation loomed regarding a potential interest rate cut in June, fuelled by recent Eurozone inflation data indicating a downturn.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG, commented on the economic landscape, suggesting that given the prevailing weakness in European and UK economies, the ECB might signal a rate cut in June.

Advertisement

In corporate news, cybersecurity company Darktrace surged by 7.2 per cent after revising its annual revenue and margin forecasts for the third time this year. Meanwhile, Lok'NStore experienced an 18.0 per cent jump following an acquisition agreement with rival Shurgard valued at £378 million ($474 million).

AstraZeneca contributed positively to the pharma sector's performance, gaining 1.2 per cent after announcing its intention to increase the annual dividend for 2024, reflecting confidence in its performance and cash generation.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

