Advertisement

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon to discuss the role of AI, semiconductors and edge appliances in the evolving technology realm.

Taking to X to share the update, the billionaire said he had a great meeting with Qualcomm CEO and leaders of the company.



"Inspiring to hear his vision for semiconductors, AI, mobility, edge appliances and much more across different markets. Exciting to hear about his plans and commitment to India's potential!," Adani posted on X.

Advertisement

The Qualcomm chief is likely to inaugurate a new design centre worth Rs 177.3 crore in Chennai's Ramanujan IT City on March 14. The centre is expected to create 1,600 jobs for skilled professionals in the Tamil Nadu capital.

The new centre is also specialised in wireless connectivity solutions and focuses on innovations to accompany Wi-Fi technologies.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Adani Data Networks is exploring solutions for deploying 5G network in the 26GH band, after the purchase of Rs 212 crore worth of 5G spectrum.



The post, however, spells nothing on a potential partnership between the two entities.

India's semiconductor industry is at a nascent level, with the government incentivising manufactures locally and globally to set up production units in the country. Semiconductor chips are an integral component of electronic devices, used in automobiles to computers, mobile phones and even washing machines.



American semiconductor manufacturer Micron became the first to set up a semiconductor fabrication plant at Gujarat’s Sanand, which was announced in June 2023 and would create 15,000 direct and indirect roles in the country.



The Cabinet this year greenlighted proposals for establishing three semiconductor plants, with the Tata Group also setting up a mega fab. The total investment for the same is Rs 1.26 lakh crore.



All three units, with two in Gujarat and one in Assam, are expected to commence construction within the next 100 days.



(With agency inputs)