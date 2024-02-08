Advertisement

EV sales surge: Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) witnessed a 31 per cent growth in 2023, showing a slowdown from the 60 per cent growth observed in 2022, according to market research firm Rho Motion.

Image Credits: Pexels

Advertisement

Rho Motion's data manager, Charles Lester, noted that this deceleration aligns with expectations in maturing markets, stressing that exponential growth is not sustainable indefinitely.

For 2023, global EV sales closely matched Rho Motion's forecast of 30 per cent growth, and the firm anticipates a growth range between 25 per cent and 30 per cent for 2024. December 2023 marked a milestone with a monthly record of 1.5 million units sold.

Advertisement

Out of the 13.6 million EVs sold worldwide in 2023, 9.5 million were fully electric or battery electric vehicles (BEVs), with PHEVs constituting the remainder.

Notably, BEV sales surged by 50 per cent in the United States and Canada, and grew by 27 per cent and 15 per cent in Europe and China, respectively.

Advertisement

Despite years of rapid expansion, some automakers express concerns about a potential slowdown in electric car sales in Europe and other regions. This apprehension stems from the expectation that consumers might delay purchases, anticipating the availability of improved, smaller, and more affordable EV models in the next two to three years.

In the US and Canada, BEV sales experienced a robust 50 per cent increase, while Europe and China saw growth rates of 27 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

Rho Motion highlighted a potential impact on European EV sales in 2024 due to Germany's abrupt decision in the previous year to eliminate EV subsidies.

Furthermore, Rho Motion pointed out that only 8 per cent of Europe's BEV sales belonged to the smaller car segment.

Advertisement

However, the introduction of smaller models, such as the Citroen eC3 from Stellantis scheduled for release this year, is expected to alter this trend.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement