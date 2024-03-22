×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Global equity funds see inflows amid Fed rate cut expectations

Breaking down the regional inflows, US funds led the pack with $14.07 billion, marking the highest inflow since mid-June 2023.

Reported by: Business Desk
Sensex
The MSCI World Stock Index reached a new milestone, hitting a record high of 785.62 | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Global equity funds witnessed major inflows, buoyed by robust industrial and retail data from China and optimism surrounding potential rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve later in the year.

According to data from LSEG, investors poured a net total of $15.7 billion into global equity funds during the week, following net accumulations of approximately $21.95 billion in the preceding week.

The MSCI World Stock Index reached a new milestone, hitting a record high of 785.62, following the Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday reinforcing its intention to implement three rate cuts throughout the year.

Breaking down the regional inflows, US funds led the pack with $14.07 billion, marking the highest inflow since mid-June 2023. Asian funds also saw healthy inflows of $3.29 billion, while European funds experienced outflows of $1.91 billion.

Within the sectoral breakdown, tech sector funds attracted the largest inflows of $2.12 billion, the highest since February 14, while the financial sector faced sales amounting to $1.02 billion. Additionally, the metals & mining sector witnessed inflows of $459 million.

Meanwhile, bond funds continued their streak of inflows for the 13th consecutive week, drawing $4.88 billion. Corporate bonds accounted for $3.17 billion of these inflows, with government bonds attracting $1.3 billion. However, global short-term bonds experienced net withdrawals of $2.12 billion.

Money market funds saw outflows totalling approximately $65.9 billion, marking their first weekly net selling in four weeks.

Turning to commodities, precious metal funds ended a seven-week-long selling trend with substantial net buying of $1.46 billion, the largest since May 2022. On the other hand, energy funds witnessed outflows of $102 million.

Data covering 29,715 emerging market funds revealed equity funds experienced outflows of $450 million, marking their third consecutive week of net selling. Bond funds also saw net disposals amounting to $933 million, in contrast to net purchases of $454 million in the preceding week.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 19:23 IST

