Global EV sales zoom 69% YoY in January: Report

Global EV sales rise: Global electric vehicle (EV) sales zoomed 69 per cent in January compared to the same period last year, according to market research firm Rho Motion.

However, sales saw a 26 per cent decline from December figures, reflecting subsidy reductions or stricter regulations in Germany and France, as well as seasonally softer sales in China.

In January, sales of fully-electric cars, known as battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and plug-in hybrids reached 1.1 million units, a notable rise from 660,000 units recorded in January 2023.

Charles Lester, data manager at Rho Motion, informed Reuters that EV sales in Germany and France dropped by approximately 50 per cent in January compared to December, following the elimination of subsidies in Germany and tightened eligibility criteria for subsidies in France.

However, Lester noted that upcoming CO2 regulations set by the European Union for 2025 will prompt automakers to enhance their BEV and hybrid offerings throughout this year.

"The EU emission standards for 2025 are expected to be a major catalyst for sales," Lester commented.

In the North American market, including the US and Canada, January witnessed a 41 per cent surge in sales compared to the previous year, nearly doubling sales in China.

Sales in the European Union, European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the United Kingdom also saw a notable increase of 29 per cent.

However, compared to December, sales in China experienced a 26 per cent decline due to the approaching Chinese New Year.

Similarly, sales in Europe and North America dropped by 32 per cent and 14 per cent respectively during the same period.

General Motors, in its recent results announcement, disclosed its plan to introduce plug-in hybrid vehicles in North America, reversing its previous strategy of overlooking hybrid powertrains in that market.

The shift comes as US hybrid sales gain traction, driven by consumer resistance to high EV prices and challenges associated with recharging infrastructure.

"The potential reintroduction of plug-in hybrids that GM announced is a notable development in the US and Canada," Lester remarked.

(With Reuters Inputs)