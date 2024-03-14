Advertisement

Digital Currency: A recent study conducted by the US-based Atlantic Council think tank has shed light on the widespread adoption of digital currencies across the globe.

The study indicates that 134 countries, representing 98 per cent of the global economy, are actively exploring digital versions of their currencies, with more than half of them in advanced development, pilot, or launch stages.

Among the findings, it was highlighted that all G20 countries, with the exception of Argentina, have progressed majorly in the development of digital currencies.

However, the United States is notably falling behind in this regard. Despite some progress in exploring a "wholesale" digital dollar for banks, efforts towards implementing a digital currency for the wider population have stalled.

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell recently stated that no such development is close to fruition.

Although US President Joe Biden initiated investigations into a digital dollar in 2022, the issue has become politically divisive, with Biden's Republican rival, Donald Trump, vowing to oppose it.

According to Josh Lipsky of the Atlantic Council, the growing disparity between major central banks, particularly those of China, Europe, and Japan, underscores the urgency for the US to catch up.

Proponents of digital currencies argue that they offer new functionalities and an alternative to physical cash, although concerns about government surveillance have sparked protests in some countries.

The study also warns of the risks associated with the US lagging behind, citing potential consequences such as a fractured international payments system and a loss of global financial influence.

Currently, 36 pilot projects are underway worldwide, including China's e-CNY, which is being trialled by 260 million people across 25 cities.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) is six months into preparations for a digital euro.

While some countries like the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Nigeria have fully operational digital currencies, the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union recently faced technical issues with digital wallets.

The study also reveals a surge in wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) projects since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with 13 cross-border wholesale projects currently underway.

BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) are advancing rapidly in digital currency development, with Lipsky predicting further initiatives at a summit in Russia this year.

The study suggests a potential wave of major digital currency launches by 2027, with China's digital yuan leading the way, although the exact timeline for its full launch remains uncertain.

(With Reuters Inputs)