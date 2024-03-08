Updated March 8th, 2024 at 14:12 IST
Goldman Sachs abruptly exits transaction banking in Japan: Report
The banking arm of Goldman Sachs obtained a license from Japan's Financial Services Agency in 2021 for corporate cash management operations.
Goldman Sachs Japan exit: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has made a sudden reversal in its strategy, announcing its exit from transaction banking in Japan less than a year after unveiling plans to enter the market for managing cash flows for major corporations in the country, according to a report by news agency Bloomberg.
Tokyo-based spokesperson Hiroko Matsumoto confirmed the decision, stating, "We are stepping back from building out this business here in Japan," the report said. As a result, Goldman Sachs Bank USA Tokyo Branch, dedicated to supporting transaction banking in Japan, will be closed.
Matsumoto emphasised that Goldman Sachs will maintain its focus on expanding transaction banking operations in the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union.
CEO David Solomon had been actively pursuing the expansion of transaction banking services to diversify revenue streams. In April 2023, Goldman Sachs announced its intention to introduce transaction banking operations in Japan, marking its first foray into Asia with this service.
Goldman Sachs initiated transaction banking for large corporations in the United States in 2020, later expanding to the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. This expansion aimed to offset the volatility inherent in areas such as trading and investment banking.
The banking arm of Goldman Sachs obtained a license from Japan's Financial Services Agency in 2021 for corporate cash management operations, enabling the provision of services such as dollar settlements for Japanese companies operating internationally.
Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:41 IST
