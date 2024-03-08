×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Goldman Sachs abruptly exits transaction banking in Japan: Report

The banking arm of Goldman Sachs obtained a license from Japan's Financial Services Agency in 2021 for corporate cash management operations.

Reported by: Business Desk
Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs | Image:Goldman Sachs
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Goldman Sachs Japan exit: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has made a sudden reversal in its strategy, announcing its exit from transaction banking in Japan less than a year after unveiling plans to enter the market for managing cash flows for major corporations in the country, according to a report by news agency Bloomberg.

Tokyo-based spokesperson Hiroko Matsumoto confirmed the decision, stating, "We are stepping back from building out this business here in Japan," the report said. As a result, Goldman Sachs Bank USA Tokyo Branch, dedicated to supporting transaction banking in Japan, will be closed.

Advertisement

Matsumoto emphasised that Goldman Sachs will maintain its focus on expanding transaction banking operations in the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union.

CEO David Solomon had been actively pursuing the expansion of transaction banking services to diversify revenue streams. In April 2023, Goldman Sachs announced its intention to introduce transaction banking operations in Japan, marking its first foray into Asia with this service.

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs initiated transaction banking for large corporations in the United States in 2020, later expanding to the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. This expansion aimed to offset the volatility inherent in areas such as trading and investment banking.

The banking arm of Goldman Sachs obtained a license from Japan's Financial Services Agency in 2021 for corporate cash management operations, enabling the provision of services such as dollar settlements for Japanese companies operating internationally.

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

19 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ECB policymakers rally behind prospects of upcoming rate cut

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Gujarat Titans Star wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to miss clash vs MI & CSK

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  3. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News6 minutes ago

  4. Imran Khan Confirms Relationship With Lekha For The First Time

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  5. Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener in Tests against England

    Galleries6 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo