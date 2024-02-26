Advertisement

Goldman Sachs inks deal with Mubadala: Goldman Sachs and Mubadala, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi, have finalised a $1 billion agreement to establish a separately managed account for investing in private credit across the Asia-Pacific region, the companies announced on Monday.

The partnership will involve co-investments in various markets within the Asia Pacific, with a particular focus on India.

According to Omar Eraiqat, Deputy CEO of Diversified Investments at Mubadala, the region's diverse and rapidly expanding economies, along with increasing private equity activity, are driving demand for tailored credit solutions from non-traditional lenders.

Mubadala aims to approximately double its exposure to Asia by 2030, as indicated in a recent media report citing Camilla Macapili Languille, head of the fund's life sciences and healthcare investments division.

(With Reuters Inputs)